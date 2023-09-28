Ormond Beach police arrest doctor for raping patient in 2021

A St. Augustine doctor awaiting an October federal sentencing hearing for prescribing pills for sexual favors and drug trafficking was rearrested by Ormond Beach police in a separate case on accusations he raped one of his patients in April 2021.

Scott A. Hollington, 58, who ran addiction and mental health treatment centers, was charged Sept. 20 with sexual battery. He was being held Thursday in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail.

Police said Hollington raped the woman during one of four appointments when she was his patient at his Ormond Beach office at Advanced Practice Nursing Services at 565 Memorial Circle.

According to investigators with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and Ormond Beach police, Hollington operated Sawgrass Health in St. Augustine, and Advanced Practice Nursing Services in Ormond Beach.

Ormond Beach police said that while investigating sexual and inappropriate behavior complaints on Hollington, they met with St. Johns County sheriff's investigators and learned they were working similar cases.

Ormond Police: Sexual relations by force or intimidation

In reports provided to the News-Journal by Ormond Beach police, in 2019 victims started reporting on Hollington's inappropriate behavior and sexual misconduct during their appointments.

The women were all middle-aged, unmarried, and were victims of sexual abuse during their childhood and juvenile years. They reported that during appointments Hollington would ask to hug them. And when he did he would moan, reports state.

Other women had their backs and stomachs rubbed and were asked questions about dating that included sexually explicit language. In other instances, Hollington would step between them and the door at the end of therapy barring them from leaving.

He would tell them he loved them and asked for photos of them. In one case, Hollington sent photos of himself to a victim at the end of a therapy session, police said.

In all, Ormond Beach police have worked seven cases involving sexual complaints, battery, and inappropriate behavior by Hollington, documents show.

In some instances, although no crime occurred, the victims' accounts showed that Hollington had "a clear grooming pattern," and a "clear pattern of inappropriate doctor behavior," investigators wrote in their reports.

Hollington would display aggressive behavior, and even withheld medication from the victims who have suffered some traumatic experiences in their lives, police said.

"After speaking with all the victims, it is clear that the defendant selected potential victims whom all have a history of physical, sexual or drug abuse," Ormond Beach police detectives wrote in their reports. "This pattern shows the defendant's (Hollington's) attempts to groom his clients into a sexual relationship whether by force or intimidation."

The rape

Ormond Beach police said that in June 2021, a woman called them to report she was sexually battered.

The woman reported that on April 27, 2021, during a fourth visit to Hollington, his behavior escalated from talking about his mistress, rubbing her hand, hugging her tight to raping her.

The rape case was on hold because of staff shortage and turnover in the Ormond Beach police detectives unit, and was not revisited until April of this year, the department said.

The victim reported that Hollington pushed her to the ground, removed her pants and digitally penetrated her, injuring her. In that case, Hollington also forced the victim to perform oral sex on him, documents show.

He then let the woman go telling her he loved her, police said.

Pills for sexual favors

In November 2022, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit said in a news release that with the help of the Drug Enforcement Administration, it started investigating Hollington in August 2021.

Hollington was investigated for prescribing controlled substances, in exchange for sexual favors and without a legitimate medical purpose, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

Numerous undercover operations that took more than a year were conducted at Hollington's clinics. Investigators said they determined that Hollington illegally prescribed drugs, and used several mid-level practitioners that ran a telemedicine operation for him.

Search warrants were executed at Hollington's residence and Sawgrass Health, both in St. Augustine. In addition to Hollington's arrest, investigators seized digital evidence, an undetermined amount of cash and solid gold coins, according to the St. Johns County sheriff's November news release.

Once the investigation was completed, United States Attorney Roger Handberg for the Middle District of Florida announced on Oct. 27, 2022, that Hollington was indicted on 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

The indictment also notified Hollington that the United States government intended to revoke his medical license, investigators with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

Convicted of 19 counts of drug trafficking

According to a report by the Florida Times-Union, in July jurors in a week-long federal trial convicted Hollington, finding him guilty of 19 counts of drug trafficking and obstruction of justice. Hollington ran a pill mill and sexually exploited women, who were his patients, trading pills for sex, the report states.

According to the Times Union report, Hollington, was still practicing medicine while awaiting sentencing.

In the trial undercover agents testified that Hollington prescribed stimulants and other addictive drugs without showing any legitimate medical need or conducting medical evaluations, according to the report.

In one instance, an undercover agent filled a urine sample cup with tap water and Hollington accepted it, according to testimony at the federal trial.

It was at this trial that the sexual assault allegations surfaced. Four women testified that Hollington either extorted, suggested or attempted to force sexual acts on them in exchange for prescription pills.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Doctor arrested for raping woman at his clinic