Ormond Beach police investigating after anti-Semitic propaganda distributed, chief says

Police in Ormond Beach is asking for the public’s help in getting to the bottom of the recent distribution of anti-Semitic propaganda throughout the city.

On Sunday, Ormond Beach police Chief Jesse Godfrey said in a statement:

“This behavior is unacceptable, and we strongly denounce any form of hate or discrimination toward any individual or community.”

Police said an investigation has begun and they are taking the incident seriously.

If you have any information or video that could assist the police in this investigation, you can contact Ormond Beach Police Corporal Jeremy Smith at jeremy.smith@ormondbeach.org .

The statement read in part:

“We understand that this type of propaganda can be disturbing and upsetting to those who receive it. If you have received any of these materials, we encourage you to dispose of them immediately.

Our department remains committed to upholding the safety and well-being of all members of our community, and we will not tolerate any behavior that goes against this mission. We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and all those who are affected by hate and discrimination, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that Ormond Beach remains a welcoming place for all.”

Channel 9 has asked police for more information on where and when this incident occurred.

