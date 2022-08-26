Ormond Beach police investigating after crashed driver found dead from unrelated injuries

Ormond Beach police responded to an area west of the intersection of West Granada Boulevard and U.S. 1 on Friday, Aug. 26, after a person was found dead inside of a crashed vehicle. Police Chief Jesse Godfrey said the victim's fatal injuries weren't a result of the crash.

Ormond Beach police are investigating after a person was found dead in a crashed vehicle Friday, Chief Jesse Godfrey said Friday afternoon.

The driver's death wasn't a result of the crash, but there is no current threat to the public, Godfrey said.

Police are on scene near the KFC and Dollar Tree just west of the intersection of West Granada Boulevard and U.S. 1.

Crime: Ormond Beach mayor, police chief statement calls antisemitic driveway flyers 'abhorrent'

Godfrey said police responded to a crash in the area and found the driver deceased.

Motorists eastbound on Granada are being diverted at Orchard Street, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ormond Beach police investigating death; Granada sees traffic delays