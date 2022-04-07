Ormond man guilty of first-degree murder in infant son's killing, faces possible death sentence

The death penalty phase for Calib Scott of Ormond Beach began Monday. Scott is accused of beating his nearly 5-month-old son to death.

An Ormond Beach man was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder and other charges for beating his infant son to death and next week the jury will decide whether to recommend he be sentenced to death.

Calib Justice Scott, 26, was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his son, Daemon, who was not quite 5 months old and weighed about 12 pounds when prosecutors said he was fatally beaten by his father.

A jury of six women and six men deliberated for more than five hours before returning guilty verdicts against Scott on the charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and child neglect causing great harm.

The penalty phase of the trial will begin on Monday when the jurors will recommend that Scott be sentenced to death or that he spend the rest of his life in prison.

The jury recommendation for death must be unanimous for Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols to have the option of sentencing Scott to death. If the jurors do not unanimously agree on a death recommendation, then Nichols must sentence Scott to a mandatory life in prison without parole on the murder count.

Scott did not testify during the trial.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza issued a statement after the verdict.

"Baby Damon suffered through five months of hell and ultimately died at the hands of his father. What he suffered is unimaginable. How could a father be so selfish and cruel?" Larizza stated in the release. "We will remain dedicated to protecting the most vulnerable and precious members of our community as we prepare for the sentencing phase of the trial."

The investigation in Ormond Beach began after Scott called 9-1-1 early on the morning of June 11, 2019 to his mobile home at 19 N. Yonge St. after he said he noticed his son, Daemon, was having difficulty breathing, a report said.

The child was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach and was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy found that Daemon had suffered a “subdural hematoma,” according to the charging affidavit. A subdural hematoma is bleeding on the brain often caused by a severe head injury.

Story continues

The child's mother, Stephanie Holly, 36, who was at work when police were called, was charged with neglect of a child causing great bodily harm, failure to report child abuse/neglect and culpable negligence. She has a hearing set for May 3 before Nichols.

Assistant State Attorneys, Heatha Trigones and Andrew Urbanak, in their closing statements told jurors that they should convict Scott as charged.

Scott sat mostly looking straight ahead as the prosecutors made their arguments and described the numerous injuries to the infant or how Scott told police he smacked the child.

“You saw the interview of Calib Scott and you saw his admission that he smacked the (expletive) out of his child that he slammed him down that he picked him up by the throat,” Urbanak told jurors.

Scott told police he did that to distract the child from crying, Urbanak said.

“You've got a grown man slapping the (expletive) out of a child that weighs 12 pounds,” Urbanak said.

He said that Scott admitted picking the child up by his neck and slamming him down but those actions do not account for all the injuries, Urbanak said.

“There were a lot more injures to that child in the 24 hours before his death than Mr. Scott talked about,” Urbanak said.

Serial Killer Guilty: Robert Hayes found guilty of killing 3 women in Daytona Beach in serial killer case.

Spared Death: Daytona Beach serial killer spared death sentence by jury, sentenced to life in prison

Mother Arrested: Ormond mom arrested in Michigan in baby’s death

Infant's Killing: Death-penalty trial begins for Ormond father accused of beating infant son to death

Trigones recalled how Scott said he picked the infant up by the throat. She said the infant did not accidentally fall, the infant was thrown, was slammed, Trigones said.

‘You don’t pick a baby up by its neck. That's anger, there’s intent to harm,” Trigones said.

Trigones recalled how Scott described hitting his infant son to knock his teeth down his throat.

She recalled testimony from a doctor who said the infant had lost tissue from his nose and another injury to his lips. The infant also had bruises on his head and other injuries.

“You cannot inflict those types of injuries on a person, let alone an infant, and not have an evil intent and ill will,” Trigones said.

She told jurors that a doctor testified that the child was dehydrated and the only thing in the infant's stomach was his own mucous.

The medical examiner testified that among the injuries the child suffered a circular burn mark on one ear caused by a cigarette, Trigones said.

Assistant Public Defender Larry Avallone, who along with Rosemarie Peoples and Brian Smith represented Scott, said that Scott was guilty of manslaughter but not first-degree murder or second-degree murder.

“You should find him guilty of what he said he did and what the evidence proves, which is manslaughter,” Avallone said.

He added that that he was not saying Scott was blameless.

“Am I getting up here today and saying Calib Scott did nothing wrong. I'm not saying that. We would never say that,” Avallone said.

He asked jurors not to make a decision based on anger and referred to photos of the child’s body shown during the trial.

“Anger is an easy emotion to give into when you look at all those photographs. Don't make a decision based on anger,” Avallone said

He said Scott did not purposely kill his son.

Avallone said that Scott worked on resuscitating the baby, called 911 for help, waited outside for ambulance as instructed, was in a panicked state as he handed the baby over to first responders and tried to ride in the ambulance with the child to the hospital.

Avallone said that the anger Scott showed in the interview was an emotional expression in response to a failed attempt at a new life in Florida and finding himself alone far away from home with no family or support system.

He said Scott lied to police initially to protect the baby’s mother, Stephanie Holly. He recalled how a witness had testified earlier in the trial that Holly had admitted to accidentally burning the child with a cigarette.

He said Scott wrote letters of apology about the baby’s death.

“In those letters he said that he did not mean to kill that baby,” Avallone said. “Those are not the words and actions of a man that set out with the purpose of killing that child.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ormond Beach man faces possible death sentence for killing infant son