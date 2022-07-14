ORNL Director Thomas Zacharia to retire by year's end

Sarah Riley, Knoxville News Sentinel
·2 min read

Oak Ridge National Laboratory Director Thomas Zacharia announced he will retire at the end of the year.

Zacharia has served in the position since 2017 and had a 35-year career at the laboratory, one of the top science and technology centers in the world.

His tenure as director included many new research initiatives, according to a news release from the laboratory, plus navigating thousands of employees through the COVID-19 pandemic.

This summer, the lab's Frontier supercomputer was named the fastest in the world. It was built last year by Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Cray, a high-performance computing company.

Thomas Zacharia, ORNL director, speaks during a panel discussion at the Techstars Industries of the Future Demo Day at the University of Tennessee Student Union Auditorium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
He also helped establish the UT-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute, a partnership with the University of Tennessee.

“I am very optimistic about ORNL’s future and in its pursuit of excellence — to be among the premier research institutions in the world,” Zacharia said in a message to staff members, according to the news release. “I am very proud that mission and service continue to define ORNL on the eve of its 80th anniversary. We are stewards of an amazing legacy, and there comes a time when we all must pass that responsibility along."

Over his career, Zacharia was deeply involved in the lab's supercomputing programs. He previously served as the lab's deputy for science and technology, overseeing research and development programs.

“Dr. Thomas Zacharia has been an outstanding leader for the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Over his long and distinguished career, the lab has seen many changes and evolutions. His contributions to the success of the lab are truly immeasurable. His retirement is well-deserved and I wish him the best of luck in all his future endeavors," Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, stated in a news release issued after Zacharia's announcement.

"Thomas Zacharia’s life is the story of an enormously talented individual born in another country, attracted to the United States to earn advanced degrees and to raise a family, who then led one of our nation’s most important institutions, creating prestige and jobs for Americans," said former Sen. Lamar Alexander, a longtime champion of the technological advancements at the lab. "As just one example of his contributions, without Thomas’ leadership the United States today surely would not have the fastest supercomputers in the world and they would not be in Oak Ridge, Tennessee."

The Oak Ridger contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: ORNL Director Thomas Zacharia plans to retire

