ORNL Director Thomas Zacharia, a supercomputing leader, plans to retire

Oak Ridge National Laboratory Director Thomas Zacharia announced he will retire at the end of the year.

Zacharia has served in the position since 2017 and had a 35-year career at the laboratory, one of the top science and technology centers in the world.

His tenure as director included many new research initiatives, according to a news release from the laboratory, plus navigating thousands of employees through the COVID-19 pandemic.

This summer, the lab's Frontier supercomputer was named the fastest in the world. It was built last year by Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Cray, a high-performance computing company.

Thomas Zacharia, director of ORNL, plans to retire at the end of the year.

He also helped establish the UT-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute, a partnership with the University of Tennessee.

“I am very optimistic about ORNL’s future and in its pursuit of excellence — to be among the premier research institutions in the world,” Zacharia said in a message to staff members, according to the news release. “I am very proud that mission and service continue to define ORNL on the eve of its 80th anniversary. We are stewards of an amazing legacy, and there comes a time when we all must pass that responsibility along."

Over his career, Zacharia was deeply involved in the lab's supercomputing programs. He previously served as the lab's deputy for science and technology, overseeing research and development programs.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: ORNL Director Thomas Zacharia plans to retire