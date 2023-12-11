Oro Valley orphaned black bear rescued and transferred to Bearizona Wildlife Park

The first sighting of the black bear rescued on Dec. 10, captured by a homeowner in Oro Valley on Dec.9. The cub was only a year old and weighed 16 pounds.

A black bear cub believed to be orphaned was rescued by the Arizona Game and Fish Department on Sunday after an Oro Valley homeowner discovered the stray animal.

On Saturday evening near Catalina Shadows Boulevard and Oracle Road in the foothills of Mount Kimball, a homeowner provided Game and Fish with a black and white security camera image that first sighted the bear cub in the home's driveway, according to agency spokesperson Mark Hart.

Game and Fish caught up to the bear cub on Sunday morning as it took refuge in a mesquite tree and took the unharmed animal into the safe hands of rescuers.

The bear cub was discovered to be about 5 months old and weighing only 15 pounds. Officials believed it had been born late because of its relative size, according to Hart.

Hart said that no other bears were seen in the nearby area, alive or dead, which was unusual behavior for animals that take diligent care of their offspring.

"We have to assume it's orphaned, mom wouldn't cut it loose at that age," Hart said.

Hart said three young bears had previously been rescued in the area in 2019 and were transferred to the Southwest Wildlife Center and later released into the Superstition Mountains.

Hart said Game and Fish uses a process of elimination in finding a home for an orphaned bear as the facilities needed for the animal's care are very limited in the state.

Game and Fish transferred the animal to Bearizona, a wildlife park in Williams. Game and Fish was not immediately aware of the plans for the young bear.

"The key is to minimize human contact, if we were to release a bear that's habituated to the presence of people, it would be potentially dangerous as it got older," said Hart.

Bearizona did not immediately respond to the Republic's request for more information.

Bearizona is home to dozens of species of both native and exotic animals including an existing group of black bears, the only bear found in the state.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Game and Fish transfer orphaned black bear in Oro Valley to Bearizona