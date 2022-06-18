Orofino residents face Oregon charges

Jun. 18—A 42-year-old Orofino man is facing multiple felony charges in Josephine County, Ore., after leaving with an ex-girlfriend a week ago.

Jeremy Russel Anderson faces charges of robbery, burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful use and carrying a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a weapon and being a fugitive from another state, according to Josephine County court records.

Orofino Police began searching for Anderson and his companion, Candi R. Chandler, 36, in early June after Chandler's father reported his daughter missing since late May. The police had responded to a domestic abuse complaint at Chandler's residence May 25. A felony arrest warrant was issued for Anderson, who had fled the home before officers arrived. The warrant charged him with domestic battery and being a habitual offender. It was also learned Anderson was on probation from an earlier crime.

Later, Chandler's vehicle was discovered in Clarkston and it was believed she had left with Anderson against her will, Orofino Police Chief Jeff Wilson said.

"When she disappeared, we were not certain of the circumstances," Wilson said Thursday. "So we considered her a person at risk and began actively looking for her whereabouts."

Wilson said he learned from the Grants Pass, Ore., police department that Anderson and Chandler had been taken into custody and during interviews there "Candi said she was with him of her own free will. ... That was relayed to us through the detective and that's when we shifted gears to not view her as a person of risk."

Because the charges against the pair are in Oregon, court records were not immediately available to the Lewiston Tribune on Friday. Spokesmen for the Grants Pass Police Department also were not available Friday.

Wilson said he was told by the Oregon police that Anderson was involved in connection with four car jackings and possibly one or more of them involved the use of a shotgun.

"He will have to resolve those things over there," Wilson said. "He is facing some very serious offenses in both places, really."

Bail for Anderson has been set at $500,000 for the Oregon offenses and $75,000 for being a fugitive from another state.

Chandler is also charged with being a fugitive from another state. No bail has been set for her, according to jail records.

Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.