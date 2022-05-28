Orogen Royalties' (CVE:OGN) investors will be pleased with their respectable 51% return over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Orogen Royalties Inc. (CVE:OGN) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 17% in that time. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. Unfortunately its return of 51% is below the market return of 58%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Orogen Royalties recorded just CA$1,544,149 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, investors may be hoping that Orogen Royalties finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Orogen Royalties has already given some investors a taste of the sweet gains that high risk investing can generate, if your timing is right.

Orogen Royalties had cash in excess of all liabilities of CA$9.4m when it last reported (March 2022). That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. Given the share price has increased by a solid 124% per year, over 5 years , it's fair to say investors remain excited about the future, despite the potential need for cash. The image below shows how Orogen Royalties' balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. However you can take a look at whether insiders have been buying up shares. It's often positive if so, assuming the buying is sustained and meaningful. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

A Different Perspective

Orogen Royalties provided a TSR of 2.6% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 9% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Orogen Royalties (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

