Orono woman denies voting twice in November election

Judy Harrison, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·2 min read

Jul. 15—An Orono resident pleaded not guilty Thursday to voting twice in the November election in a rare case of voter fraud in Maine.

Manikomal M. Kehler, 35, who was a student at the University of Maine, allegedly voted by absentee ballot on Oct. 30 in her hometown of Milford.

On Election Day, she went to the polls in Orono with a group of friends and did not tell election clerks that she had already voted, according to the Maine Attorney General's office, which is prosecuting the case.

On Nov. 4, the day after the election, Kehler reported that she had voted twice but it was too late to pull back her ballot, Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin said in April when Kehler was indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury.

She was the second Orono woman charged with voter fraud in last year's presidential election. Alyssa Dau, then 19, was charged after she used a former roommate's absentee ballot to vote.

Dau was charged with voting in the name of another and forging the name of another on an absentee ballot return envelope, both Class C crimes. That case is still pending, according to Robbin.

Information about who the women voted for has not been made public.

The most recent conviction in a voter fraud case in Maine was in 2012, when an Oakland man pleaded guilty to forgery after he cast absentee ballots for his two adult children in the 2010 election. One of those children voted in person in Orono, where he was a student at the University of Maine and was unaware his father had cast a ballot in his name in Oakland.

A year earlier, a 65-year old voted twice on Nov. 3, 2009, when Maine voters repealed a same-sex marriage law passed by the Legislature and signed into law by former Gov. John Baldacci. Same-sex marriage was later approved in a 2012 referendum by 53.3 percent of the voters.

The man who admitted voting twice in 2009 was in the process of moving from Dixmont to Newburgh because of a divorce, according to BDN archives. He voted in Dixmont, then went to Newburgh to register his car. The clerk there handed him a voter registration card and a ballot.

He registered and voted without telling election officials he already had voted in Dixmont.

If convicted, Kehler faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. Dau also faces the same potential penalties if convicted.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fiji's health services strained as COVID-19 infections surge

    The Pacific island nation of Fiji has recorded a sharp increase in new COVID-19 infections and deaths as the country's health services are stretched by the highly contagious Delta variant. After keeping the coronavirus largely at bay last year, Fiji registered a record 1,220 new cases in one day and an additional five deaths, health authorities said in a statement released late on Thursday. Like most Pacific island nations, Fiji closed its borders to protect its population of about 900,000 people in the early stages of the pandemic.

  • Biden supports Senate push on military justice overhaul, Gillibrand says

    President Joe Biden is "110 percent" behind a legislative push to overhaul the military justice system to better serve victims of sexual assault and other major crimes, the bill's champion, Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, said on Thursday. Gillibrand's remarks to defense reporters came nearly two weeks after Biden endorsed a key component of her legislation: taking decisions about prosecuting sexual assault away from military commanders and giving them to independent prosecutors. But Biden and his defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, have stopped short of publicly backing Gillibrand's bill, which would take other serious crimes like murder out of the chain of command as well.

  • Biden's gun control-backing ATF pick wins support from Pennsylvania Democrat eyeing Senate run

    Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb, expected to launch a Senate bid, expressed support for President Joe Biden's pick to head the ATF, a nomination drawing the ire of gun rights backers.

  • 3 signs of heart failure to look out for

    Symptom #1: Shortness of breath Everyone gets winded once in a while, but people who might be developing heart failure experience shortness of breath that’s a bit different. Dr. Nicole Harkin, a preventive cardiologist and founder of Whole Heart Cardiology in San Francisco, tells Yahoo Life that when the heart cannot pump blood properly, the blood starts to back up, causing congestion and fluid buildup in the lungs. She says these patients may feel breathless while performing normal daily activities that they “used to be able to do easily,” such as walking or climbing stairs Symptom #2: Feeling fatigued Heart failure also impacts the heart’s ability to pump enough oxygen to the muscles within your body. Without the right amount of oxygen, those muscles can get worn out quickly. “People with heart failure often notice that they're experiencing fatigue or extreme exhaustion,” explains Harkin. “This is because the heart isn't able to meet the metabolic demands of the body.” Symptom #3: Abnormal swelling As blood flow from the heart slows, over time, it can back up in your veins. “The pressure from this backup causes fluid to accumulate in the soft tissues of the legs, as well as sometimes in the abdomen,” explains Harkin. This buildup of excess fluid in body tissues is called edema and is another indication of heart failure. “How you can check for swelling in your legs is by touching your finger on your shin,” Harkin instructs. “If you notice that you can really see the [deep] imprint of your finger, that's called pitting edema and may be a sign of heart failure. Talk to your doctor if you notice this.”

  • Why are people mad at Chick-fil-A? A rundown of the chain's past and present anti-LGBTQ controversies

    It’s sometimes hard to keep track: What is it about Chick-fil-A that makes some people so mad?

  • California approves 1st state-funded guaranteed income plan

    California lawmakers on Thursday approved the first state-funded guaranteed income plan in the U.S., $35 million for monthly cash payments to qualifying pregnant people and young adults who recently left foster care with no restrictions on how they spend it. Dozens of local programs have sprung up in recent years, including some that have been privately funded, making it easier for elected officials to sell the public on the idea. California’s plan is taxpayer-funded, and could spur other states to follow its lead.

  • Video shows NYPD use stun gun on Black man in subway; police allege he let someone skip fare

    Police said David Crowell refused to exit the train after threatening officers.

  • Brad Raffensperger demands firing of Fulton County, Georgia, election officials after double-counted ballots

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanded the firing of two high-profile election officials in Fulton County, Georgia, on Thursday after it was revealed a number of ballots were double-counted during the 2020 presidential election.

  • Melania Trump Didn't Want Election Night Party at the White House, Which Turned into a 'S-------': Book

    "I'm not comfortable with it," the former first lady said, according to Frankly, We Did Win This Election

  • 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's prison sentence was just vacated by a federal appeals court

    Joe Exotic's convictions in the murder-for-hire plot were upheld, and he's expected to be resentenced at a later date.

  • Trump blasts Milley after book suggested former president sought post-election coup

    Former President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, after excerpts from a book reportedly revealed the general fretted over a potential coup attempt in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

  • France pulled off one of the greatest heists ever. It left Haiti perpetually impoverished | Opinion

    There’s never been a more clear-cut case for reparations than that of Haiti.

  • More money, more problems: Cheney and Kinzinger feel Trump effect

    Both House Republicans have raked in huge sums since they branded themselves as leaders of the anti-Trump wing of the party.

  • Retailers are bedeviled by rampant shoplifting. City leaders say otherwise.

    The city has been gripped by a perception of lawlessness after a string of videos featured people openly shoplifting, seemingly without repercussion.

  • Traffic stop video released of Rep. John Thompson's alleged racial profiling

    Minnesota Rep. John Thompson's admission that he's held an out-of-state driver's license for years led a state police association on Tuesday to ask the Wisconsin attorney general to pursue charges against him, and it led one GOP senator to question the process for verifying where legislators live. The Democrat, who represents part of St. Paul's East Side, has faced sharp scrutiny related to a ...

  • Judge denies request by pro-Trump lawyers to release video of Detroit sanctions hearing

    A federal judge denied the request of a group of seven lawyers, including Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, who petitioned through their legal counsel on Wednesday to release the footage of a Detroit sanctions hearing on Monday over concerns about misinformation.

  • Biden nominations of McCain and Flake to ambassadorship a signal for 2024, Arizona strategists predict

    President Joe Biden’s nominations of two Arizona anti-Trump Republicans to ambassadorships will likely be a key part of the president’s strategy to win the state again in 2024, local strategists believe.

  • Team Trump is reportedly worried about Kellyanne Conway's tell-all

    Team Trump is reportedly worried about Kellyanne Conway's tell-all

  • Pennsylvania county refuses access to voting machines for forensic audit

    At least one of the three Pennsylvania counties contacted by a top Republican state lawmaker seeking election materials and information for a "forensic investigation" of the 2020 election and 2021 primary will not offer up its voting machines for review.

  • Florida man who vandalized Asian American family’s cars, threatened them as a squirrel sentenced

    A man who painted racial slurs on vehicles owned by an Asian American family in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., received sentences for his hate crimes this week. What he did: Kyle Christiansen, 34, spray-painted the family’s cars with the words “Die G**k Rat” and “G**k R***rd Rat” and placed nails on their driveway on July 29, 2020. Damages to the black pickup truck owned by a male family member and a gray Honda sedan owned by his sister-in-law reportedly cost more than $5,000.