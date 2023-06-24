Oronogo man draws 40 years in kidnapping of ex-girlfriend

Jun. 23—A federal judge sentenced an Oronogo man Friday to 40 years in prison for kidnapping an ex-girlfriend from Webb City at gunpoint three years ago and threatening to kill her family.

U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips assessed Jeffrey Marsh, 35, the prison term without parole. Marsh had pleaded guilty in July of last year to stalking, conspiring to kidnap and kidnapping a woman identified in court records only as "N.J.," in addition to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A co-defendant, Zaquori T. Archer, 34, of Joplin, pleaded guilty in 2021 to his role in the kidnapping and was sentenced to eight years without parole.

The victim was staying at a girlfriend's home in Crawford County, Kansas, when she was abducted by the two men at gunpoint as she was getting in her car to go to work after watching the Super Bowl on Feb. 2, 2020. Marsh was angry with her at the time for having reported him as a suspect in the theft from her of a Ruger handgun.

Marsh put a gun to her head and forced her into the front seat of the vehicle as Archer climbed in the back seat armed with a stun gun. Archer wrapped duct tape over her face and eyes and they drove around, making a stop at one point so Marsh could shove the barrel of his gun in her mouth and pull the trigger.

The gun clicked without discharging and he then chambered a round and fired it out the window of the car to further terrorize her, according to news releases from the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield. He also hit her in the jaw and told her she needed to recant the statements she had made to police.

Archer eventually left and Marsh took the woman to her apartment in Webb City and held her there at gunpoint overnight, threatening to kill her, her children and her whole family if she did not recant her statements. He took her to the Oronogo Police Department the next day to recant, which she started to do before deciding to tell police instead about the kidnapping.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.