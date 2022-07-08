Oronogo man pleads guilty to kidnapping Webb City woman

Jul. 8—A second defendant pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to kidnapping and threatening to kill a Webb City woman two years ago.

Jeffrey Marsh, 34, of Oronogo, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Springfield to counts of stalking, conspiring to kidnap and kidnapping a woman identified in court records only as "N.J.," as well as a related count of possession of a firearm as a felon.

Marsh, who faces the possibility of up to life in prison on the convictions, will be sentenced once the U.S. Probation Office has completed a pre-sentencing investigation.

Co-defendant Zaqouri T. Archer, 33, of Joplin pleaded guilty a year ago in federal court to his role in the kidnapping and is still awaiting sentencing.

The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said in a news release announcing the plea that N.J. was staying at a friend's home in Crawford County, Kansas, in an effort to hide from Marsh, on Feb. 2, 2020, when she was abducted at gunpoint by the two men as she was getting in her car to go to work.

Marsh was angry with her for having reported him as a suspect in the theft of a Ruger handgun she owned. Her report to Oronogo police had led to a search of his home that turned up the missing gun as well as other stolen property and resulted in Marsh being charged with two felonies.

N.J. had been watching the Super Bowl at her friend's place before walking out to her car, where she was grabbed by Marsh and told to get in the vehicle. She started screaming and fell to the ground trying to get her gun out of her purse before he put his own firearm to the back of her head and told her to stop screaming or he would kill her, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Marsh forced her into the front seat of the vehicle as Archer, who was armed with a stun gun, joined them and got in the back seat behind her. Archer then wrapped duct tape over her eyes and face and they began driving around and making various stops, during which Marsh shoved the barrel of his .45-caliber pistol in her mouth and pulled the trigger. The gun clicked without discharging, and he then chambered a round and fired it out a window in an effort to further terrorize her, the U.S. attorney's office stated.

At one point, Marsh hit N.J. in the jaw and told her she needed to recant the statements she had made to police.

Archer subsequently left them, and Marsh drove her to her apartment in Webb City in his own vehicle. Once there, he continued to threaten, abuse and assault her, keeping her there overnight and insisting that she recant or he would kill not only her but also her children and entire family.

The next morning, Marsh took her back to her vehicle so she could drive to the Oronogo Police Department and recant her statements. The U.S. attorney's office said she tried to do just that, but ultimately she broke down and informed police of the kidnapping.

In the course of the ensuing arrest of the suspects and investigation of the crime, Jasper County deputies located both the victim's and Marsh's handguns taped to the bottom of a dresser, the U.S. attorney's office said.