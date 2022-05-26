O'Rourke: Abbott wants distraction from gun issue

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke blames Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for inaction on gun control. He confronted Abbott during a news conference, was escorted out and said Abbott 'wants to distract us' from the gun problem. (May 26)

