Oroville man involved in shooting by police ID'd

Jan. 19—An Oroville man who was involved in a police chase that resulted in shots allegedly being fired toward a California Highway Patrol officer while in Yuba County was identified Tuesday by officials.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a CHP officer assigned to the Oroville area attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding violation in Butte County. CHP said the driver, 44-year-old Aaron Tobias Quinn of Oroville, failed to pull over and as a result a pursuit occurred. The chase continued on several county roads in Butte and Yuba counties, the Appeal previously reported.

On Tuesday, CHP said Quinn allegedly opened fire on the officer once the pursuit ended on La Porte Road in Yuba County. The CHP officer then returned fire and Quinn was seriously injured, according to a news release. Quinn remains hospitalized and is in the custody of CHP, the agency said.

CHP said the ongoing investigation of the incident is being led by the Yuba-Sutter Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team with support from CHP and the California Department of Justice Bureau of Forensic Services.

For questions about the incident or to provide more information, contact the CHP Oroville Area information officer at 530-538-2700.