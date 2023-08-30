Oroville man sentenced in federal fentanyl trafficking case

Aug. 29—Federal officials said Tuesday that 42-year-old Julius Rucks of Oroville was sentenced Monday to 12 years and nine months in prison for the distribution of fentanyl.

According to public proceedings and court documents, Rucks sold more than 1,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to a confidential source and undercover agent on Dec. 6, 2018; Jan. 10, 2019; and April 3, 2019.

Federal agents executed a search warrant on July 23, 2019, at Rucks' residence in Oroville and found a large electric motor-driven pill press, pill dies for stamping counterfeit pharmaceutical markings onto fake pills, large amounts of powdered fentanyl, pill binder material, other pill manufacturing materials, and three handguns with loaded magazines, federal officials said. In November 2022, Rucks pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing fentanyl.

The case against Rucks was the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Calaveras Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cameron L. Desmond and David W. Spencer prosecuted the case.