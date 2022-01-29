Oroville man who shot at police pleads not guilty

Jan. 29—An Oroville man who was involved in a police chase and shooting that ended in Yuba County pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that stemmed from a Jan. 16 incident.

Aaron Tobias Quinn, 44, of Oroville entered the plea during an arraignment hearing Friday in Yuba County Superior Court with Judge Julia Scrogin presiding.

Quinn is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, recklessly evading a peace officer, and transportation of methamphetamine.

The charges are the result of a Jan. 16 car chase that started in Butte County after Quinn allegedly failed to stop for a speeding violation. A California Highway Patrol officer who attempted to pull over Quinn allegedly pursued him on several county roads in Butte and Yuba counties, the Appeal previously reported.

CHP said Quinn allegedly opened fire on the officer once the pursuit ended on La Porte Road in Yuba County. As a result of Quinn's actions, the CHP said the officer returned fire and Quinn was seriously injured, the Appeal previously reported. Quinn was hospitalized as a result of the incident.

"The complaint contains additional allegations that Quinn personally discharged a firearm while committing the attempted murder, that he was out of custody on bail or released on his own recognizance on a pending felony case in Butte County when he committed the offenses, and that he has two prior strike offenses that would qualify him for sentencing under the three strikes law," Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry previously said in a statement. "Quinn, who is presumed innocent, is facing a maximum penalty of Life."

Quinn remained in Yuba County Jail as of late Friday with bail set at $1,000,000.