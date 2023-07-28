Oroville woman involved in double fatal crash denied reduction in bail

Jul. 27—An Oroville woman who has been charged with two counts of second degree murder following a double fatal crash in June in Sutter County was denied a reduction in her bail on Wednesday, the Sutter County District Attorney's Office said.

Vickie Hedden, 68, of Oroville, allegedly had alcohol in her system when she was involved in a head-on collision that claimed the lives of 21-year-old Allyson Nevarro-Salazar and a 1-year-old girl on June 9 on Highway 99 and Paseo Road near Live Oak.

Both Nevarro-Salazar and the young girl suffered "major physical injuries" and were pronounced dead at the scene, Sutter County Sheriff's officials previously said. Hedden sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash, but was ultimately hospitalized during the weeks that followed.

On Wednesday, Hedden, whose bail was set at $2 million, appeared in court for a bail reduction hearing, the district attorney's office said. Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré represented the prosecution and the court ultimately denied the requested reduction in bail.

Hedden, who also faces other charges related to the June incident, is scheduled to appear in a Sutter County court at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 9.

According to court records, Hedden has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including second degree murder.