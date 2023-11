Moving from Alaska to Chicago can be a difficult journey for anyone…but for these young brown bears, it was up to the humans to do all the planning. The 10-month-old brother and sister were found abandoned in Anchorage. The Alaska Zoo took them in until it could find a permanent home for them. The Brookfield Zoo stepped up to take them in. How does one send a bear to another state? Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

