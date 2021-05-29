Orphans, soldiers, students: N.Korea turns to 'volunteers' for coal mines, construction

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur
Josh Smith
·2 min read

By Josh Smith

SEOUL (Reuters) - Orphans, conscripted soldiers, and students - some appearing to be children - are "volunteering" to work manual labour in North Korea, including in coal mines, farms, and large construction projects, the country's state media have reported.

Hundreds of graduates of orphan schools "volunteered to work in difficult fields", according to reports by state news agency KCNA.

The reports did not specify the orphans' ages, but said they had graduated from middle schools, and photos published in state newspapers showed youths who appeared to be in their teens.

On Saturday KCNA reported that more than 700 orphans had volunteered to work on cooperative farms, an iron and steel complex, and in forestry, among other areas.

On Thursday, the agency reported that around 150 graduates from three orphan schools had volunteered to work at coal mines and farms.

"(The graduates of orphan schools) volunteered to work in major worksites for socialist construction out of their will to glorify their youth in the struggle for the prosperity of the country," KCNA said. "They finished their school courses under the warm care of the mother Party."

Drastic measures taken by North Korea to contain COVID-19 have exacerbated human rights abuses and economic hardship for its citizens, including reports of starvation, the United Nations has said.

According to the 2020 U.S. State Department report on human rights practices, in some cases children ages 16 and 17 were enrolled in military-style construction brigades for 10-year periods and subjected to long working hours and hazardous work.

"Students suffered from physical and psychological injuries, malnutrition, exhaustion, and growth deficiencies as a result of required forced labour," the report said, despite North Korean laws banning forced labour.

North Korea has denied reports of human rights abuses, and says the issues are politicized by its enemies.

In a letter to trade unions on Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country had faced its "worst-ever difficulties" in recent years but that its national strength and prestige have been enhanced by the "ennobling loyalty and heroic struggle of the workers" and others.

Recent state media reports have also described university students volunteering to work on major projects, and legions of "soldier-builders" from the country's conscript-filled military working in construction.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home

    The gunman who nursed a seething hatred of his California workplace amassed an arsenal and 25,000 rounds of ammunition at the home he tried to burn down before killing nine co-workers at a rail yard, authorities said after searching the residence. Samuel James Cassidy's home in San Jose was a hoarder's nest of clutter and weaponry that included 12 guns, nearly two dozen cans of gasoline and a dozen or more suspected Molotov cocktails, Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials said Friday. The cache was in addition to the three 9 mm handguns that Cassidy, 57, brought Wednesday to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, authorities said.

  • Brazil on drought alert, faces worst dry spell in 91 years

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil's government agencies warned of droughts this week as the country faces its worst dry spell in 91 years, increasing fears of energy rationing, hitting hydroelectric power generation and agriculture while raising the risk of Amazon fires. Late on Thursday, the Electricity Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE), which is linked to Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry, recommended that the water regulator ANA recognize a state of "water scarcity," after a prolonged drought hit Central and Southern parts of Brazil along the Paraná river basin.

  • Motor racing-Bottas's wheel is finally freed

    Mercedes have finally stopped the clock on Valtteri Bottas's Monaco Grand Prix tyre change after removing a stuck wheel from his car two days after it forced his retirement. The Formula One champions posted a video on Thursday of a crouching mechanic freeing up the front right wheel with special equipment at the factory on Tuesday morning. "The margin for error is very small and if just the slightest problem happens, it slows the stop down or potentially, in an absolute disastrous case, this happens," head of strategy James Vowles said in a debrief.

  • Headwinds: Offshore wind will take time to carry factory jobs to U.S.

    When U.S. President Joe Biden's administration approved the country’s first major offshore wind farm this month, it billed the move as the start of a new clean energy industry that by the end of the decade will create over 75,000 U.S. jobs. Industry executives and analysts do not contest that claim, but they make a clarification: For the first several years at least, most of the manufacturing jobs stemming from the U.S. offshore wind industry will be in Europe. Offshore wind project developers plan to ship massive blades, towers and other components for at least the initial wave of U.S. projects from factories in France, Spain and elsewhere before potentially opening up manufacturing plants on U.S. shores, according to Reuters interviews with executives from three of the world’s leading wind turbine makers.

  • China, U.S. can find common ground on tariff exclusions, Chinese think tank says

    The Biden administration is unlikely to remove tariffs on Chinese goods in the short term, but China and the United States might find a middle ground by increasing tariff exclusions as a way to reduce tensions, a Chinese think-tank said. With even free trade advocates in the U.S. lobbying that Washington should use tariff cuts as a tool for new trade negotiations with China, tariffs are likely to remain in place, said a report from China Finance 40 forum (CF40) on Saturday, a economic and finance think tank with members from regulators, academia and financial institutions.

  • Trump Faces Criminal Risk as New York Investigation of His Business Moves Into Grand Jury Phase: Reports

    "It certainly doesn't indicate that charges are necessarily forthcoming, but he believes he's got enough evidence to move forward," one outside prosecutor said of the development

  • Senate R&D bill to counter China shelved by GOP opposition

    A sweeping Senate bill aimed at making the United States more competitive with China and shoring up domestic computer chip manufacturing with $50 billion in emergency funds was abruptly shelved Friday after a handful of Republican senators orchestrated a last-minute attempt to halt it. Votes on the American Innovation and Competition Act were postponed until June 8, when senators are scheduled to return from a weeklong Memorial Day recess. The emerging final product has enjoyed broad, bipartisan support and would be one of the more comprehensive investments in U.S. research and development in recent years.

  • HMS Queen Elizabeth joins NATO ahead of China voyage

    The UK's new $4.2 billion aircraft carrier is underway on its maiden voyage, an eight-month tour that will cross through the South China Sea.And in doing so, send a clear signal to Beijing.Fighter jets took off from the deck of the HMS Queen Elizabeth this week in the Mediterranean, as part of NATO exercises.Watching the drills was NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg himself."It sends a message of NATO's resolve and our capability and willingness to defend all allies against any threat. And it also sends a message of how NATO allies can operate together."China claims 90% of the South China Sea, although several regional countries contest the boundaries and the U.S. has regularly sent warships through the area.Britain was the main battlefield ally of the U.S. in Iraq and Afghanistan and, alongside France, the principal military power in the European Union. But its 2016 vote to leave the EU raised questions about its global role.London announced its biggest military spending increase since the Cold War late last year, partly in response to those concerns.Commodore Steve Moorhouse is the vessel's captain."I think again it shows that we're a global navy and wanting to be back out there. We'll be operating with the United States but also regional partners: Singapore, Japan, the Republic of Korea, other ASEAN nations. We'll not only be exercising militarily but also supporting the government's wider objectives in the region. The economies out there are growing, it's an increasingly important part of the world. So hopefully the aim for us is this deployment will be the first of a more persistent presence for the United Kingdom in that region."

  • Patsy Mink was the first woman of color elected to Congress. Now, her daughter reflects on her legacy amid rise in anti-Asian violence

    Patsy Mink was the first Asian American woman and woman of color to be elected to Congress. Her daughter Gwendolyn addresses her mother's legacy and the movement to #StopAsianHate.

  • German scientists say they've figured out why AstraZeneca's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines can cause rare blood clots

    AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines can cause "mutant" proteins to escape cells, triggering a response in blood vessels, the scientists say.

  • Unusual bobcat tree den found in California fire burn zone

    Biologists studying Southern California bobcats found a mother and three kittens this spring in an unusual den in a cavity up in a tree in an area intensely burned by a huge 2018 wildfire west of Los Angeles, the National Park Service said. Scientists believe the bobcat used the cavity because little vegetation has grown since the Woolsey Fire ravaged the Santa Monica Mountains and Simi Hills, the park service said Thursday. The mother was first captured in the Simi Hills more than a year after the fire.

  • Man accused of restaurant shooting charged in jail assault

    The man accused of killing two workers and wounding two others during a shooting at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant last fall has been charged with stabbing a fellow jail inmate. Roberto Silva Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and using a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the jail assault that took place earlier this month, according to KETV. Court documents say Silva was found standing near Derick Fuller inside a cell at the Sarpy County Jail on May 12 and Fuller had serious cuts to his ear and neck and superficial cuts on his body.

  • Starbucks workers say customers are treating them like 'coffee-making robots,' with increasingly complicated orders inspired by viral TikTok trends

    Starbucks staffers told The Guardian that customers were increasingly ordering complicated drinks - and getting "very mad" when drinks aren't perfect.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • Town where Trump repeatedly demanded election probe says it has no evidence at all of fraud

    Trump and his supporters are yet to find any success in their allegations of elections fraud

  • A mid-air error led NASA's Mars helicopter to tilt wildly back and forth in its latest flight - but it landed safely

    Ingenuity lost just one navigation photo, but that made it tilt back and forth in the air on the way to its most daring Mars landing yet.

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • ‘Politics is Trump’: Furious reaction as Republicans vote down Capitol riot commission

    ‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says