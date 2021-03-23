Orrin Hatch: Resolving hardships for children, families key to criminal justice reform

Orrin Hatch
·5 min read

“You do the crime, you do the time.” For decades, this mantra has typified much of our country’s approach to criminal law. And there is significant merit to it. Individuals who violate the law must face consequences. A nation where people can cheat and steal and get away with a slap on the wrist is not a place many of us want to live.

Nonetheless, the simplicity of the slogan obscures the complex reality behind criminal convictions and their effect on families and communities. When an individual is sent to prison, that person’s family loses a source of love and financial support.

Children whose parents are incarcerated experience higher rates of behavioral problems, depression and other psychological challenges, as well as lower educational achievement and economic well-being. They are also more likely to engage in criminal activity themselves. Incarceration also impacts spouses and other family members who may be deprived of an important source of income or left to raise a child as a single parent.

Criminal convictions also exact a toll on the lives of offenders. Although this is an obvious and entirely justifiable goal — at least where the sentence is appropriate to the crime — the toll often extends far beyond the actual term of the punishment itself. Criminal convictions carry a host of collateral consequences, ranging from driver’s license suspensions to loss of voting rights to housing or employment ineligibility.

A deputy with the Marion County Sheriff&#39;s Department leads inmates to a holding area for transfer back to the county jail in downtown Indianapolis.
A deputy with the Marion County Sheriff's Department leads inmates to a holding area for transfer back to the county jail in downtown Indianapolis.

Even something seemingly minor like losing a driver’s license can have a significant impact on a person’s life. Lacking a driver’s license doesn’t just mean having to the take the bus or catch a ride to job interviews, doctor’s appointments and grocery stores. It also means lacking a crucial form of identification that may be necessary to apply for a job, sign a lease or get medical care.

COLUMN: Atlanta shootings racially motivated? Crime fits US history of misogyny, hate toward Asian women

Individuals reentering society after a term of imprisonment also need job skills, medical care and stable housing. Studies have shown that unemployment, mental illness and homelessness are all strongly correlated with recidivism. The goal should be to help people reintegrate into their communities successfully and to avoid creating cycles where individuals move from prison back into society only to reoffend and return to prison. Such cycles devastate offenders, their families and the community at large.

The time spent in prison should also be properly calibrated to the actual crime.

Federal law for many years has focused on ensuring that convicted individuals serve a certain minimum amount of time in prison. Although I have supported many such laws in the past and believe they can play an important role in ensuring consistency and adequate punishment, it is equally important that the punishments be fair.

Stories abound of first-time offenders or minor participants in criminal enterprises receiving decades-long sentences because of unyielding mandatory minimums. Federal law also allows judges to take into account conduct for which a defendant was actually acquitted in handing down a sentence.

COLUMN: In wake of Floyd, Taylor killings, should police have power to enter your home without a warrant?

To the extent these and other practices lead to unnecessarily long sentences, they serve only to inflict further damage on families and communities. Racial disparities in arrest and incarceration rates also raise deeply troubling questions about the fundamental fairness of criminal justice in our country.

These complex challenges make criminal justice reform one of the most important issues of our time. We need an approach that takes account of all of the consequences of criminal convictions, both on offenders and on the family members they leave behind.

First and foremost, we must work to reduce the impact of incarceration on families and communities, both during the term of actual imprisonment and beyond. We can do this by housing offenders as close to their families as possible and by reducing barriers to communication between incarcerated individuals and loved ones.

We can also do this by ensuring that individuals have the tools they need to successfully reenter society and avoid becoming repeat offenders. Key to this effort must be ensuring they have the documents and job skills they need to obtain gainful employment and reducing barriers to housing, medical care and job opportunities.

We also need to evaluate our sentencing practices to ensure that the sentences handed down are no longer than is necessary to serve the needs of deterrence and public safety. Perhaps fewer crimes need mandatory minimums. Perhaps judges should have greater discretion to sentence below mandatory minimums when individual circumstances warrant a reduced sentence.

POLICING THE USA: A look at race, justice, media

Reforms to police practices must also be part of the discussion. Heartbreaking images of violence have brought home to many the need to ensure proper training and accountability for law enforcement. Officers and community members should be partners, not adversaries, in keeping our homes and communities safe.

Regrettably, bipartisan success on these issues has proved challenging. Although Congress made important strides with the First Step Act in 2018, progress in the years since has bogged down in partisan politics: South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott’s effort to enact meaningful police reform legislation was unable to overcome a Democratic block, notwithstanding Scott’s stated willingness to entertain as many amendments as necessary to get the job done. Earlier this month, the House passed its own police reform bill on a nearly party-line vote. This is not the way to enact meaningful change.

On an issue like criminal justice reform, which is so important to so many Americans, bipartisanship must be the goal.

By working together in a spirit of compromise, I am confident we can make real progress toward creating a criminal justice system that lives up to ideals of fairness, safety and improvement for all Americans.

Orrin G. Hatch is chairman emeritus of the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation, which recently launched an initiative to address the complex issues surrounding criminal justice reform. A Utah Republican, he served in the U.S. Senate from 1977 to 2019.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Orrin Hatch: Resolving family hardships key to criminal justice reform

Recommended Stories

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • Mass vaccination is Brazil's best weapon against virus, economic challenges: Treasury secretary

    Brazil's best weapon against its deepening public health crisis, deteriorating fiscal outlook and growing economic challenges is mass vaccination against the COVID-19 virus, Treasury Secretary Bruno Funchal said on Tuesday. Brazil has become the latest epicenter of the global pandemic, registering record numbers of deaths and new cases. Speaking at an online event hosted by the Correio Braziliense newspaper, Funchal said accelerating nationwide vaccinations is the key to pulling the country through the "difficult moment" it is experiencing.

  • YouTube won’t take down livestream footage of Boulder shooting

    YouTube spokesperson said ‘we do allow certain violent or graphic content with sufficient news or documentary context, and so we’ve applied an age restriction to this particular content’

  • In emotional letter from jail, Bolivian ex-president Anez alleges 'abuse'

    Bolivia's jailed former president Jeanine Anez has penned a lengthy and emotional letter to the country's citizens insisting she came to power legitimately, not in a coup as prosecutors allege, and that her rights are being violated in detention. The seven-page letter, posted on her Twitter profile and scrawled in blue biro on the torn-out pages of a notepad, bears Anez's name, signature and national identity number but is undated. A source close to Anez confirmed to Reuters that she had written it.

  • Justice Dept. probing prosecutor's Capitol riot interview

    The former acting U.S. attorney in the nation’s capital likely violated Justice Department rules when he gave an interview to CBS' “60 Minutes” about the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, and has been referred to an internal office for review, a prosecutor said Tuesday. The chief of the criminal division for the U.S. attorney’s office in the District of Columbia made the comments after a federal judge scolded the Justice Department over the TV interview along with another recent news report and warned that further press statements could lead to a gag order or sanctions. "These types of statements in the media have the potential to affect the jury pool and the rights of these defendants," U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said during a hearing held via videoconference in the case against 10 members and associates of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers, who are charged with conspiracy in the attack.

  • AstraZeneca expects EU to approve Dutch vaccine factory by early April, executive says

    AstraZeneca expects the EU drug regulator to give approval for a factory in the Netherlands that is at the centre of a row between Britain and the European Union over COVID-19 vaccine supplies later this month or in early April, a senior executive said on Monday. The status of the Leiden-based plant, which is run by sub-contractor Halix and is helping to make the AstraZeneca shot, is closely watched as it is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro branded ‘psychopathic leader’ as three die from taking ‘Covid kit’ he promoted

    Sao Paulo governor rebukes right-wing populist president as death toll approaches 300,000

  • Zack Snyder reveals 'Justice League' sequel details that will never see the light of day

    The head of WarnerMedia has announced that the "Snyder cut" will be the final entry in Zack Snyder's "Justice League" movies.

  • Top Fox producer dies of Covid

    Former staffer praised as ‘immensely gifted’ and ‘one of a kind’ following career at network

  • Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene who she warns has brought unimaginable hate

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Myanmar coup: Seven-year-old girl 'killed by security forces'

    Locals say the child was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • AstraZeneca U.S. trial data gives vaccine a boost

    The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial in Chile, Peru, and the United States.And was 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalization.The study included over 32,000 volunteers across all age groups, and the results could help it get emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Oxford Professor Sarah Gilbert explains: "This means that AstraZeneca can now go through the process of preparing a submission to the FDA using the data from this trial. That will take some time to achieve, possibly a number of weeks and that will then be reviewed by the FDA who will be able to make their decision on whether to license the vaccine for use in the U.S."The data - which the company released on Monday (March 22) - should boost faith in the British shot after results from earlier, separate studies raised questions about the robustness of the data.And allay safety concerns after some European countries briefly halted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this month following reports it was linked to blood clots.Many have since resumed vaccinations after a regional regulator said it was safe, but a survey on Monday showed Europeans remained skeptical.Leaders in Asia have sought to boost public confidence by taking the AstraZeneca shot themselves.The AstraZeneca shot was among the first and cheapest of the COVID-19 vaccines to be developed and launched on a large scale.It is set to be the key vaccination programme in much of the developing world.

  • Border news: Town declares state of emergency as Morning Joe blasted for claim Biden ‘luring’ kids

    Follow the latest updates

  • Boulder: Six mass shootings have occurred within 40 miles of recent attack

    ‘It doesn’t feel like there’s anywhere safe anymore, sometimes’

  • Firefighter missing and resident dead after nursing home collapses in fierce blaze

    Another two firefighters were injured but are expected to make a full recovery

  • Capitol riots prosecutor suggests some will be charged with sedition and 11 Molotov cocktail bombs were altered to ‘act like napalm’

    Justice Department has so far not pursued sedition charges against any of the 400 suspects

  • Biden news - live: President readies $3 trillion ‘build back better’ plan as Jill Biden border role questioned

    Follow the latest updates

  • Hillary Clinton calls on Biden to share vaccines with poorer nations

    ‘We are walking a fine line here,’ former Secretary of State says

  • Set out overseas summer holidays plan or face Covid laws rebellion, Tory MPs warn Government

    Tory MPs have called for the Government to lay out a "clear" plan for overseas summer holidays or run the risk of a major revolt against the extension of Covid powers. They have warned that the Government's foreign travel ban – potentially to the end of June – and the £5,000 fines to enforce it are "sowing confusion" among the public and in danger of damaging an aviation and travel industry "already on its knees". Ministers' global travel taskforce must lift the blanket ban on travel and lay out a clear "opening up" plan for overseas breaks in lower-risk countries from the proposed date of May 17, they say. Boris Johnson has promised that the taskforce, headed by Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, will publish its report on opening up overseas travel on April 12 ready for May 17 – the earliest date at which he has said foreign travel could resume. However, low vaccination rates in Europe and a surge in Covid cases in some European countries including the South African variant has led to fears that Britain could be hit by the third wave on the continent and warnings that it is "premature" to start booking summer holidays now.

  • When is Joe Biden’s first press conference?

    President has faced escalating criticism from right-wing media over reluctance to hold formal briefing