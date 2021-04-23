Orrum man faces at least 10 years in prison after being convicted by a federal jury

Apr. 23—NEW BERN — A federal jury convicted a 50-year-old Orrum man Wednesday on multiple firearm charges and for assaulting two federal officers in relation to a 2019 incident.

Gary Lynn Gatlin, of 888 Water Tower Road, was charged with a 3-Count Superseding Indictment on April 15, 2020, according to court records and evidence presented at trial. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison when sentenced during the Sept. 7 term of court.

During the trial, evidence was presented that stated on Feb. 8, 2019, two Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) agents were conducting surveillance on Water Tower Road in Orrum on suspicion of firearms trafficking. While sitting in their vehicle, they were approached by Gatlin, who accused them of being on his property and threatened to blow their heads off.

Gatlin left and returned a few minutes later carrying a pump action shotgun. He then fired one shot into the air and two more shots at the vehicle.

Both officers identified themselves as police. In response, Gatlin crouched down, reloaded his shotgun, and fired two more shots into the vehicle before the officers escaped.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived on the scene to search for Gatlin and recover evidence.

While searching the property, the deputies recovered five empty 12-gauge shotgun shell cartridges. They also recovered a Mossberg Maverick Model 88 shotgun. A firearm examiner determined that the Model 88 shotgun fired the shells recovered on the scene. In addition, a search warrant was executed at Gatlin's residence, and more firearms were recovered.

A review of Gatlin's criminal history shows that he pled guilty to common law robbery in Robeson County in 2008, which is a class G felony.

G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina announce the conviction after U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan accepted the verdict.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Robeson, Harnett and Cumberland County sheriff's offices, and the State Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. Assistant U.S. attorneys Chad E. Rhoades and Robert J. Dodson are prosecuting the case.