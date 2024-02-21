Orrville boy, 14, dies after tractor he was driving on road crashes, overturns

A 14-year-old boy died after crashing a tractor on Tannerville Road in Wayne County Tuesday.

At around 5:40p.m., the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Tannerville Road in Orrville, according to a news release.

Troopers determined the boy was driving a red 1952 Farmall Super M narrow-front tractor northbound on Tannerville Road when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking an embankment and a wooden utility pole. The tractor overturned onto its left side and landed on its top.

The driver, Bradley D. Zook of Orrville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor, the release said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Orrville Fire Department and EMS and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Orrville boy, 14, dies after crashing tractor on Tannerville Road