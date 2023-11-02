Orrville High School teacher resigns after years of student accusations of misconduct

Elizabeth Dalessandro urged Orrville Board of Education members on Thursday to move the high school math teacher to a different room.

An Orrville High School math teacher accused of sexually harassing and intimidating students is set to resign and retire next year, according to the resignation agreement.

The Orrville City Schools Board of Education, at a special meeting Thursday morning, accepted his resignation that goes into effect Feb. 20, 2024.

It comes after he was placed on paid administrative leave for a second time on Sept. 28 pending an investigation into allegations that he intimidated students who accused him of inappropriate behavior.

The teacher, who is unnamed because no criminal charges have been filed, did not immediately respond to a comment request by email.

Superintendent Jon Ritchie, who signed the agreement, declined to comment.

Terms of the resignation agreement

The separation agreement and release outlines the terms of the teacher's resignation.

He can use sick leave through Feb. 20 pending a valid note from a medical professional and will be paid through regular payroll. The district will provide retirement benefits and will not dispute any unemployment claims from the teacher.

The teacher is barred from seeking further employment from the school district, the agreement states. If he seeks employment elsewhere, a neutral reference letter will be provided and signed by the superintendent.

Once the agreement goes into effect on Feb. 20, he will be allowed to enter district property and attend events.

Any investigations, including the current ongoing matter regarding allegations that he intimidated students, will halt, the agreement states. Any information about those investigations will be placed in a separate file per Ohio law.

In return, the teacher will not file any grievances, complaints, charges or other proceedings against the school board for events that took place on or before Nov. 2.

Neither party can use this agreement, the document states, as evidence of liability or to allege any wrongdoing by either the district or the teacher.

A decade of allegations

Allegations against the teacher date back to 2012, when a student accused the teacher of rubbing her shoulders on multiple occasions or placing his hands on her shoulders while lecturing class.

In 2018, SACS Consulting and Investigation Services investigated the teacher for accusations that he played with a student's hair, commented on her tank tops and would "snap her bra strap" if it was visible.

That investigation found the claims to be unsubstantiated, according to the report.

In 2021, four high school students accused him of inappropriate behavior, including allegations of sexual harassment. One student accused him of commenting on her skirts and shirts while another reported he touched her thigh and face on at least one occasion.

Other accusations involve the teacher physically moving a student's leg from an aisle with his hand and putting his hands on the shoulders of female students.

Two investigations were made into the matter. One determined that his behavior was "unacceptable and inappropriate" but did not recommend criminal charges.

The second investigation described two instances of sexual harassment and multiple incidents where he allegedly violated board and district policies but did not recommend termination.

He was placed on administrative leave for the first time in February 2022 following those accusations. He remained on paid administrative for more than one year before returning in April 2023 following the conclusion of the two investigations.

The month he returned, the Orrville Board of Education approved a three-year $80,712 renewal contract with the teacher. Sue Corfman, vice president of the Orrville Board of Education, said the board did not know about the results of these investigations before the vote.

The next investigation came when parents of the same students who accused him of inappropriate behavior in 2021 accused him of intimidating their kids while on school property.

That investigation has been terminated per the resignation agreement.

