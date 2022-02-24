Orrville High teacher sent home amid allegations of improper contact with female students

ORRVILLE – A high school teacher has been ordered to work from home amid an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior with students.

According to Orrville City Schools Superintendent Jon Ritchie, the action to remove a male teacher from the classroom came after the instructor was accused of "inappropriate contact with some female students."

Several students came forward in the last 24 hours, Ritchie said on Wednesday. The school district then turned the issue over to the Orville Police Department.

City police were "made aware of allegations of unwanted physical contact with students in the past," according to a police report filed Tuesday, Feb. 22.

"We take the safety of our students extremely seriously," Ritchie said. "And when our kids have issues, we try to address them as quickly and thoroughly as possible, and when matters arise like this, we immediately turn it over to law enforcement."

The school is also doing an internal investigation under Title IX — a federal law that prohibits schools that receive federal funding from discriminating on the basis of sex —and plans to bring in an outside agency to lead the probe.

Ritchie said the teacher is "assigned to home" and is not working with any students or assisting with any extracurricular activities.

Emails seeking comment from the teacher and the union representing teachers were not immediately returned Wednesday.

Police have turned the investigation over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, said a spokesperson for the department.

TikTok videos allege improper behavior of an Orrville teacher

Lavender Polka Dot, an organization that assists survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and trafficking, students and former students have been posting videos on TikTok alleging inappropriate behavior from the teacher.

Orrville Police Chief Matt Birbeck said he and his team are aware of the videos and have consulted with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

County Prosecutor Daniel Lutz declined to comment citing the ongoing investigation.

A Lavender Polka Dot representative declined to speak with a reporter.

