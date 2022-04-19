Orrville hikes minimum wage to attract seasonal help; debates sidewalk project

Orrville City Council

April 18 meeting

KEY ACTION Approved raising the minim wage of seasonal and part-time employees to up to 80% of the starting wage of an entry-level labor position.

DISCUSSION Human Resources Manager Phil McFarren said the last minim wage hike was in 2008. The hourly pay rate for different positions varied between $8 to $15.

Worker shortages:

“In the past few years, the city has struggled to hire seasonal and part-time employees,” McFarren said.

The higher cost for many products and services is driving away students to seek other opportunities that pay a higher rate. The legislation will help the city to gain the students back and also hire more highly-skilled employees.

The director of each department will set wages for employees.

Council hears Orrville Finance Department annual report

Orrville Finance Director Janet Strimlan presents the department's annual report for 2021 at the Aug. 18 City Council meeting.

Finance Director Janet Strimlan presented the department's 2021 annual report. She noted:

The city joined the Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA) after the manager of Orrville City Income Tax, David Nussbaum, retired.

General Fund revenue increased by a total of $6.7 million while expenditures reached $6.6 million.

Income tax revenue was up due to an increase in employer withholding as well as the return of the park, pool, and concession receipts to their normal levels.

Revenue for the Capital Fund decreased from 2020 to a total of $2.2 million. It is due to a reduction in grant funding and the completion of grant-funded projects like streets, cemetery, pool, and parks projects.

The city received the GFOA award for Excellence in financial reporting.

March 21 meeting:

Resident opposes sidewalk project

Tom Hochstetler of Meadow Lane Street addressed council about the sidewalk project phase four.

Sidewalks are to be installed on Heights Avenue, Heatherwood Lane, Lakeview Drive, Primrose Lane, Kenwood Drive, Lee Drive, Tammy Court, Magnolia Lane, Lynn Drive, and Meadow Lane.

However, Hochstetler said, after gathering signatures from the residents in the Meadow Lane area, about 90% are opposed to the project.

Hochstetler explained that many residents are seniors, and it will add a physical burden during harsh weather. In addition, some residents are financially stressed due to the economic situation and paying for the sidewalk will increase their stress.

“The city’s phase four sidewalk project will destroy grass, flowers, and many trees replacing them with dead concrete sidewalks,” Hochstetler told council.

Mayor Dave Handwerk disagreed with Hochstetler as the sidewalk project aims to maintain the safety of the residents.

“We have kids in the neighborhood that walk to bus stops in the morning and part of the school year is in the dark so there are a lot of reasons for this project and that’s why we want to move forward with it.” Handwerk said.

Council will continue the sidewalk discussion in future meetings to hear from other residents.

FOR YOUR INFO

The Department of Public Utilities will purchase new hardware components such as computers and upgrade various software such as two-factor authentication to comply with cyber security insurance regulations.

UP NEXT Meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 2.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: