Orrville man charged with 8 counts in girlfriend's stabbing death

A 42-year-old Orrville man faces eight charges in connection to the murder of his girlfriend of five years, 39-year-old Jessica Duprey, according to documents from the Wayne County Court of Common Pleas.

Shaun Ross was charged Monday with two counts of felon murder, two felonious assault counts and one aggravated murder charge. He also faces misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, aggravated menacing and theft.

Orrville police and assisting law enforcement agencies arrested Ross following a four-hour manhunt that ended Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., roughly seven hours after the alleged incident.

He was found in the area between state Route 57 and Kansas Road following a tip from a nearby resident who identified Ross walking down his driveway, said Orrville Police Chief Matt Birkbeck said.

Following his arrest and a police interview, Ross admitted to stabbing Duprey, according to an affidavit filed in Wayne County Courts.

Affidavit describes alleged murder

The alleged incident began with Duprey on the couch and asking Ross for a blanket, according to the affidavit.

After bringing the blanket to Duprey, he stabbed her once in the left side of her neck before possibly stabbing her two to three more times, Ross told police. The Wayne County Coroner determined the victim received three stab wounds.

A witness who lived with Ross and Duprey in an apartment in the 300 block of Chateau Circle in Orrville told police she saw Ross standing above Duprey with a knife in his hand while threatening her.

Ross told police, according to the affidavit, that he took the witness' cell phone to prevent her from calling EMS or the police. He then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.

When police arrived at 3:02 a.m., they observed Duprey lying facedown in a pool of blood. Medical crews pronounced her dead at the scene.

Ross will return to court Friday afternoon for a bond hearing.

