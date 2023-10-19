Orrville man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for misleading investors, fraud

A 60-year-old Orrville man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of fraud, according to a Northern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney's Office news release.

Thomas Brenner, a financial broker-dealer and president of the Orrville-based First American Securities, was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, securities fraud and engaging in a monetary transaction in property derived from criminal activity, officials said.

Federal District Court Judge Donald Nugent sentenced Brenner to 10 and a half years in prison. He also must pay $3.5 million in restitution and serve three years of supervised release.

In 2015, he allegedly conspired to recruit clients to invest in United RL Capital Services, LLC. Officials said he misled investors saying their money would fund medical laboratory developments and they would get their money back with interest after three years.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Breaking news: Man arrested after assault at freshman football game at West Holmes High School

"Clients were led to believe that URL was as safe or safer than other existing investments," the news release stated.

Brenner encouraged some investors to take money from their retirement accounts, telling them it would not result in tax penalties, police said. He allegedly used this money to buy large race car-related items and to pay back tax debts.

When investors asked about their investments, Brenner apparently told them it was secure. Officials said he provided small, sporadic payments represented as earnings to clients.

When the congressionally-backed Financial Industry Regulatory Authority began investigating Brenner, he kept selling securities despite pledging under oath that he would stop, according to the news release.

Brenner did not inform Prospective investors of the investigation or that First American Securities could be shuttered.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Orrville man gets more than 10 years in prison in federal fraud case