Orrville Police: 44-year-old man arrested for gross sexual imposition of juvenile girl

ORRVILLE ― Orrville Police on Wednesday arrested a 44-year-old man who they say had sexually assaulted a juvenile girl.

Officers responded to a report of gross sexual imposition Wednesday at 5:28 p.m. on the 300 block of South Walnut Street, according to a news release from the Orrville Police Department.

Eric Sawtell was arrested about five hours later on multiple charges including gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. The matter remains under investigation.

Orrville police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile girl Wednesday.

Searching for a suspect

Police responded to a report of gross sexual imposition in a parking lot located along South Walnut Street, where police said a girl identified as under the age of 13 told officers the incident had occurred.

Using surveillance from the Orrville Public Safety Camera System, police said they identified a man who closely matched the suspect's description.

Law changes: New Ohio law makes hiding criminal records easier, quicker, cheaper

He was seen riding to and from the area moments before and after the incident was alleged to have occurred, according to the release. In the same surveillance video, police said the girl was also seen in the area.

Orrville officers said they identified Sawtell a second time by using security footage obtained from a nearby gas station. That footage, police said, was recorded just before the alleged incident. A receipt with the suspect's name was also found at the gas station, according to police.

Police said Sawtell attempted to evade them when they tried to apprehend him while he was riding a bicycle near West High Street and Sterling Avenue at 10:37 p.m.

After a brief pursuit, police arrested him on the 400 block of West Church Street before taking him to Wayne County Jail, according to the news release.

Second arrest in two weeks

Police said Sawtell also was arrested May 31 for public indecency.

Witnesses alleged he had exposed himself on Hostetler Road. Upon arriving in the area, officers arrested Sawtell. That case is pending.

Anyone with information on either case can call the Orrville Police Department at 330-684-5052. Information can be submitted anonymously via TIP411. Text tips to 847411. In the body of the message type OPD followed by a space and your tip.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Orrville police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting a minor