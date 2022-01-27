Orrville police looking for man who tried to entice two children from their home

ORRVILLE – City police are searching for a suspicious man in a red coat who they say tried to lure two children out a window of their home.

Investigators say the man made contact with the children through a window of their residence on West Chestnut Street Wednesday night.

The children were playing inside when the man opened a window to the room and urged one to climb out of the window, according to the Orrville Police Department.

At around 7:45 p.m., the children ran out of the room and alerted their mother. According to OPD, they told her that a man made physical and verbal contact with them through the window.

Orrville police find footprints in the snow, open window

Police were called to the home at approximately 8:15 p.m. and found an open window and footprints in the snow that led north. Officers followed the tracks before they lost the trail, according to the Police Department.

After canvassing the neighborhood, officers found a residence with a security camera that had footage of a man at the time of the incident.

The children said the man was wearing a red coat.

Police are asking residents and businesses with exterior security cameras to check their footage for anything suspicious between 7:30 and 8:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 330-684-5025 or submit an anonymous tip via TIP411.

