Orrville police searching for man considered armed and dangerous, wanted in murder

Investigators are searching for a 42-year-old Orrville man in connection to the early morning death of 39-year-old Jessica Duprey, according to an Orrville Police Department news release.

Orrville police responded to the 200 block of Chateau Circle at about 3 a.m. Tuesday for an unconscious woman with lacerations to her neck. Once police arrived, Duprey had died from her injuries, officials said.

Duprey was involved in an apparent physical altercation with her boyfriend Shaun Ross, Duprey's mother told police. After the fight, he fled the scene in Duprey's 2012 red Chevy Traverse.

Officers found a bloody knife at the scene believed to be the murder weapon, according to the news release. The vehicle was found in the 300 block of Sassafras Street, roughly two miles away from the crime scene.

Police consider Ross armed and dangerous, cautioning anyone who comes into contact with him should immediately dial 911.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Orrville Police Department at 330-684-5025. Those who wish to remain anonymous can text tips to 847411. Type “OPD” in the body of the text, followed by the tip.

This case remains under active investigation.

