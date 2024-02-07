Orrville set out to try new grinding technique on roads starting this spring

Orrville will start a construction project that introduces a diamond grinding technique to rejuvenate the city's streets and roadways.

Diamond grinding aims to correct and smooth out irregularities such as faulting and roughness on concrete.

“It’s a very unique project we have not used this process before, but this is a good way to see if we like the result, and can potentially expand it on it,” said Safety-Service Director Steve Wheeler at Monday's City Council meeting.

The project, to start in the spring, will take place on Hostetler Road and High Street.

Wheeler said the project should be done before Memorial Day, as soon as the city gets on BOCA Construction's schedule. The company is from Norwalk.

More: 2023 successes highlighted in Orrville mayor's State of City address

Orr Pool was a busy place last summer. Safety-Service Director Steve Wheeler report to City Council on Monday that the pool had a record year, attracting more than 15,000 visitors.

Wheeler presented the annual report for the Safety-Service Department, noting an increase in new family home issuances, whereas the zoning department issued seven licenses for family homes.

Property maintenance violations had slightly increased from 47 violations in 2022 to 57 in 2023. The department was able to correct and close 53 cases, Wheeler said.

Residential recycling maintains a 14% average, contributing to a reduction in landfill waste totaling 6,975,600 pounds.

Orr Pool witnessed a record-breaking season, generating $55,181 in receipts, compared to $42,717 in 2022. Despite a reduction in open days, the pool attracted over 15,000 attendees.

Safety-Service Director Steve Wheeler speaks about 2024 projects and presents the department's 2023 annual report during Monday's Orrville City Council meeting. Work will begin in the spring on Hostetler Road and High Street.

Financially, Orrville secured $262,000 in grant funding from the Wayne County Community Foundation and Ohio Public Works Commission. The funds were allocated to complete the Skate Park and propel the Heartland Trail Acquisition project, connecting Orrville and Marshallville.

Looking ahead, Orrville will continue the Depot Park project close to the Orrville Railroad Heritage Society.

The next meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at City Hall.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Road grinding, pool attendance, hike in new homes reported in Orrville