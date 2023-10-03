Orrville teacher placed on paid administrative leave again, accused of intimidating student

ORRVILLE − An Orrville High School math teacher is under investigation for allegedly retaliating against a student involved in a 2022 Title IX investigation, according to the teacher's personnel file.

This is the third investigation into questionable behavior by the teacher in two years.

The teacher was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday, Sept. 28, according to a letter sent by Orrville City Schools and signed by the outgoing Superintendent Jon Ritchie who declined to comment on the matter.

The teacher is barred from attending school events or entering school property and is not allowed to access the district's computer systems, the letter states. He is not allowed to have contact with school employees or students.

The teacher, who is unnamed because no criminal charges have been filed, did not immediately respond to a comment request by email.

This came one week after when at a school board meeting, parents accused the teacher of intimidating their daughter. She was one of four female students who accused him of inappropriate behavior during the 2021 fall semester.

He was placed on administrative leave for the first time in February 2022 following those accusations. He remained on paid administrative for more than one year before returning in April 2023 following the conclusion of two investigations.

The Orrville Board of Education approved a three-year $80,712 renewal contract with the teacher.

Sexual harassment allegations

Two separate investigations conducted in 2022 looked into 12 allegations of inappropriate behavior and concluded two instances met the Title IX definition of sexual harassment− "Unwelcome conduct determined by a reasonable person to be so severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive that it effectively denies a person equal access to the recipient's education program or activity."

The teacher was accused of touching a female student's thigh and face on multiple occasions throughout the school year during conversations. Multiple witnesses confirmed the allegation.

The conduct, according to the report, made the teen feel uncomfortable and at risk of sexual assault.

The teacher also was accused of commenting on and complimenting a female student when she wore short skirts. The report states he encouraged her to wear more short skirts and said he could see her body and thighs.

The attorney involved in the investigation determined the teacher's alleged comments — that the skirt was "a good look on you" and "you should wear that more often" — constitute sexual harassment.

In both cases, the attorney determined the teacher did not conduct himself in the same manner with male students and both allegations occurred on multiple occasions.

The report also recommended the teacher should not be terminated and should be monitored.

When he returned to the library to tutor in April, cameras were installed to monitor him.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Orrville teacher under investigation for retaliation against a student