Orsero (BIT:ORS) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Orsero S.p.A. (BIT:ORS) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Orsero's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Orsero had €181.9m of debt, an increase on €112.8m, over one year. However, it does have €51.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €130.7m.

BIT:ORS Historical Debt, October 31st 2019 More

A Look At Orsero's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Orsero had liabilities of €197.2m due within a year, and liabilities of €153.3m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €51.1m in cash and €163.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €136.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of €115.8m, we think shareholders really should watch Orsero's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Orsero's debt is 4.8 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 4.6 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Unfortunately, Orsero saw its EBIT slide 4.2% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Orsero's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Orsero burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.