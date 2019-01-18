Should Orsero S.p.A. (BIT:ORS) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Recently, Orsero S.p.A. (BIT:ORS) has started paying dividends to shareholders. Today it yields 1.6%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Orsero should have a place in your portfolio.

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How does Orsero fare?

Orsero has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 12%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a higher payout ratio of 16% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 1.8%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to €0.74 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Orsero as a dividend investment. It has only been paying out dividend for the past one year. Generally, the rule of thumb for determining whether a stock is a reliable dividend payer is that it should be consistently paying dividends for the past 10 years or more. Clearly there’s a long road ahead before we can ascertain whether ORS one as a stable dividend player.

In terms of its peers, Orsero has a yield of 1.6%, which is on the low-side for Consumer Retailing stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in Orsero for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ORS’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ORS’s outlook. Valuation: What is ORS worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ORS is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

