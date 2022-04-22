Orsolya Gaal news - latest: David Bonola appears in court as police say he slashed lover’s throat

The handyman accused of murdering Queens’ mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal before stuffing her body in her son’s hockey duffle bag and dumping it in a nearby park appeared in court on Thursday night charged with her murder.

David Bonola, 44, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on charges of murder in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

A judge ordered him to be held without bond after police said he confessed to killing the 51-year-old, who he had been in an on-off relationship with for the last two years.

Prosecutors said Ms Gaal let Mr Bonola into her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning before they got into an argument in the basement and she asked him to leave.

The suspect then allegedly slashed Ms Gaal’s throat and stabbed her over 50 times with a kitchen knife before moving her body to Forest Park, where a passer-by discovered it later that morning.

Police said Mr Bonola handed himself in on Wednesday and spilled the details of her murder.

13:00 , Bevan Hurley

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

On Thursday, handyman David Bonola, 44, was arrested and charged with Ms Gaal’s murder.

Police say they had been in an “on-off” relationship for two years.

Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.

Orsolya Gaal murder: Suspect David Bonola leaves NYC police precinct in handcuffs

12:00 , Bevan Hurley

Suspect David Bonola has been arrested after allegedly confessing to police he murdered mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal.

Mr Bonola left a Queens precinct in handcuffs and was placed in a police car on Thursday.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in her basement before the killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

Mr Bonola, 44, had been in an intimate relationship with Ms Gaal for about two years which had ended before the killing, NYPD told a press conference on Thursday.

NYPD release image of the murder weapon

11:00 , Bevan Hurley

The NYPD have released an image of a kitchen knife recovered from the home where Orsolya Gaal was stabbed 58 times.

They say the knife is believed to be the weapon used to stab Ms Gaal.

A medica; examiner’s report found Ms Gaal was slashed dozens of times in the neck, torso, and left arm, and suffered defensive wounds to her palm and fingers.

David Bonola, 44, has been charged with second degree murder, tampering and possession of a weapon.

The NYPD say they recovered a kitchen knife believed to have been used in Orsolya Gaal’s murder from her home (NYPD)

10:00 , Bevan Hurley

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.

Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon.

The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .

The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.

Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs around the property, police said.

David Bonola: What we know about the man charged with Orsolya Gaal’s murder

09:00 , Bevan Hurley

The handyman charged with the murder of New York mother of two Orsolya Gaal was in a romantic relationship with her, NYPD detectives say.

David Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am on Thursday and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon.

Mr Bonola carried out “odd jobs” at the Forest Hills home where Ms Gaal lived with her husband and two teenage sons, police officers told a press conference Thursday.

07:00 , Bevan Hurley

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

On Thursday, handyman David Bonola, 44, was arrested and charged with Ms Gaal’s murder.

Police say they had been in an “on and off” relationship for two years.

Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal

05:09 , Bevan Hurley

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City

The married mother of two, 51, had been stabbed nearly 60 times in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

On Thursday, police arrested 44-year-old handyman David Bonola and charged him with murder.

David Bonola: What we know about the man charged with Orsolya Gaal’s murder

03:00 , Bevan Hurley

The handyman charged with the murder of New York mother of two Orsolya Gaal was in a romantic relationship with her, NYPD detectives say.

Mr Bonola carried out “odd jobs” at the Forest Hills home where Ms Gaal lived with her husband and two teenage sons, police officers told a press conference Thursday.

Mr Bonola was originally from Mexico, and moved to the US about 21 years ago, police said.

According to a Facebook profile believed to belong to Mr Bonola, he studied at the New York School of Interior Design. He appeared to have worked as a scriptwriter.

01:30 , Bevan Hurley

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

On Thursday, handyman David Bonola, 44, was arrested and charged with Ms Gaal’s murder.

Police say they had been in an “on-off” relationship for two years.

Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.

Orsolya Gaal murder: Suspect David Bonola leaves NYC police precinct in handcuffs

Friday 22 April 2022 00:00 , Bevan Hurley

Suspect David Bonola has been arrested after allegedly confessing to police he murdered mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal.

Mr Bonola left a Queens precinct in handcuffs and was placed in a police car on Thursday.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in her basement before the killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

Mr Bonola, 44, had been in an intimate relationship with Ms Gaal for about two years which had ended before the killing, NYPD told a press conference on Thursday.

NYPD release image of the murder weapon

Thursday 21 April 2022 23:00 , Bevan Hurley

The NYPD have released an image of a kitchen knife recovered from the home where Orsolya Gaal was stabbed 58 times.

They say the knife is believed to be the weapon used to stab Ms Gaal.

A medica; examiner’s report found Ms Gaal was slashed dozens of times in the neck, torso, and left arm, and suffered defensive wounds to her palm and fingers.

David Bonola, 44, has been charged with second degree murder, tampering and possession of a weapon.

The NYPD say they recovered a kitchen knife believed to have been used in Orsolya Gaal’s murder from her home (NYPD)

David Bonola: What we know about the man charged with Orsolya Gaal’s murder

Thursday 21 April 2022 22:15 , Bevan Hurley

The handyman charged with the murder of New York mother of two Orsolya Gaal was in a romantic relationship with her, NYPD detectives say.

Mr Bonola carried out “odd jobs” at the Forest Hills home where Ms Gaal lived with her husband and two teenage sons, police officers told a press conference Thursday.

Mr Bonola was originally from Mexico, and moved to the US about 21 years ago, police said.

According to a Facebook profile believed to belong to Mr Bonola, he studied at the New York School of Interior Design. He appeared to have worked as a scriptwriter.

Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say

Thursday 21 April 2022 21:45 , Bevan Hurley

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.

Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon.

The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .

The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.

Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs around the property, police said.

NYPD confirm alleged killer sent text messages to Orsolya Gaal’s husband

Thursday 21 April 2022 21:15 , Bevan Hurley

Handyman suspect David Bonola admitted to sending text messages from the victim’s cellphone to Orsolya Gaal’s husband claiming his family were in danger, the NYPD said at a press conference on Thursday.

The chilling texts claimed: “Your whole family is next... Your wife sent me to jail some years ago... I’m back.”

Police believe the text messages to be “completely false”.

“We don’t believe there was any danger to the family,” an NYPD spokeswoman said.

Mr Bonola had no prior convictions, they added.

Police say Ms Gaal’s body was placed in a duffel bag and removed from the home because the killer did not want it to be discovered by her family.

Police say Orsolya Gaal’s killer sent a chilling message to her husband Howard Klein (Facebook)

Orsolya Gaal murder: Suspect David Bonola leaves NYC police precinct in handcuffs

Thursday 21 April 2022 20:45 , Bevan Hurley

Suspect David Bonola has been arrested after confessing to police he murdered mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal.

Bonola left a Queens precinct in handcuffs and was placed in a police car.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in her basement before the killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

Mr Bonola, 44, had been in an intimate relationship with Ms Gaal for about two years which had ended before the killing, NYPD told a press conference on Thursday.

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal

Thursday 21 April 2022 20:15 , Bevan Hurley

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

On Thursday, handyman David Bonola, 44, was arrested and charged with Ms Gaal’s murder.

Police say they had been in an “on and off” relationship for two years.

Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.

Alleged killer David Bonola led from Queens police precinct

Thursday 21 April 2022 19:45 , Bevan Hurley

The man who police say has confessed to the murder of his lover Orsolya Gaal showed no emotion as he was led out of a Queens police station Thursday.

David Bonola, 44, was arrested and taken into custody at the 112th St Precinct early Thursday morning where he was charged with second degree murder, criminal tampering and possession of a weapon.

After the NYPD held a press conference detailing his confession, Mr Bonola was led out of the front doors of the precinct wearing a police-issue garment and driven away in an unmarked police car.

He did not answer any questions.

David Bonola, 44, is led out of a Queen precinct after police say he confessed to Orsolya Gaal’s murder (ABC7)

NYPD release image of the murder weapon

Thursday 21 April 2022 19:30 , Bevan Hurley

The NYPD have released an image of a kitchen knife recovered from the home where Orsolya Gaal was stabbed 58 times.

They say the knife is believed to be the weapon used to stab Ms Gaal.

A medica; examiner’s report found Ms Gaal was slashed dozens of times in the neck, torso, and left arm, and suffered defensive wounds to her palm and fingers.

David Bonola, 44, has been charged with second degree murder, tampering and possession of a weapon.

Below is the knife recovered at the scene, believed to be the weapon used during the crime. pic.twitter.com/I1fgJWLGcV — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 21, 2022

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal

Thursday 21 April 2022 19:15 , Bevan Hurley

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

On Thursday, handyman David Bonola, 44, was arrested and charged with Ms Gaal’s murder.

Police say they had been in an “on and off” relationship for two years.

Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.

David Bonola: What we know about the man charged with Orsolya Gaal’s murder

Thursday 21 April 2022 18:45 , Bevan Hurley

The handyman charged with the murder of New York mother of two Orsolya Gaal was in a romantic relationship with her, NYPD detectives say.

Mr Bonola carried out “odd jobs” at the Forest Hills home where Ms Gaal lived with her husband and two teenage sons, police officers told a press conference Thursday.

Mr Bonola was originally from Mexico, and moved to the US about 21 years ago, police said.

According to a Facebook profile believed to belong to Mr Bonola, he studied at the New York School of Interior Design. He appeared to have worked as a scriptwriter.

Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say

Thursday 21 April 2022 18:15 , Bevan Hurley

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.

Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.

The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .

The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.

Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs around the property, police said.

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal

Thursday 21 April 2022 18:00 , Bevan Hurley

Handyman David Bonola, 44, has been arrested and charged with the grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

Mr Bonola was in a relationship with Ms Gaal, and may have had access to the property after previously carrying out work there, police sources say.

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal

Thursday 21 April 2022 17:35 , Bevan Hurley

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

On Thursday, detectives arrested David Bonola, a 44-year-old handyman, and charged him with her murder.

The pair had been in an “off and on” relationship for several years, and police described the murder as a “domestic-type” crime.

NYPD confirm alleged killer sent text messages to Orsolya Gaal’s husband

Thursday 21 April 2022 17:15 , Bevan Hurley

Handyman suspect David Bonola admitted to sending text messages from the victim’s cellphone to Orsolya Gaal’s husband claiming his family were in danger, the NYPD said at a press conference on Thursday.

The chilling texts claimed: “Your whole family is next... Your wife sent me to jail some years ago... I’m back.”

Police believe the text messages to be “completely false”.

“We don’t believe there was any danger to the family,” an NYPD spokeswoman said.

Mr Bonola had no prior convictions, they added.

Police say Ms Gaal’s body was placed in a duffel bag and removed from the home because the killer did not want it to be discovered by her family.

Police say Orsolya Gaal’s killer sent a chilling message to her husband Howard Klein (Facebook)

Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say

Thursday 21 April 2022 16:55 , Bevan Hurley

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.

Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.

The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .

The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.

NYPD confirm Orsolya Gaal was in ‘intimate’ relationship with alleged killer

Thursday 21 April 2022 16:39 , Bevan Hurley

The NYPD have confirmed the Orsolya Gaal was in an intimate relationship with alleged killer David Bonola at a press conference on Thursday.

“We believe the relationship was intimate... it was a domestic type dispute,” Lt Timmy Thomson said.

The relationship had been going off and on for several years, but had been broken off, Mr Thomson said.

The NYPD say there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

‘Handyman lover’ arrested in brutal murder of NYC mother of two

Thursday 21 April 2022 16:30 , Bevan Hurley

David Bonola, 44, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Orsolya Gaal.

The handyman, who was reportedly in a romantic relationship with Ms Gaal, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.

He is being held in custody at the 112th St Precinct station in Queens.

Mr Bonola had previously carried out “odd jobs” at the property, and may have lived there for a time, police sources said.

Read the full story here.

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal

Thursday 21 April 2022 16:14 , Bevan Hurley

Handyman David Bonola, 44, has been arrested and charged with the grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

Mr Bonola was in a relationship with Ms Gaal, and may have had access to the property after previously carrying out work there, police sources say.

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag

Thursday 21 April 2022 15:46 , Bevan Hurley

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, policesources have revealed.

Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.

Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found.

On Thursday, the NYPD arrested and charged 44-year-old handyman David Bonola with Ms Gaal’s murder in what sources described as a “crime of passion”.

‘Crime of passion’: Police sources say David Bonola was in a relationship with Orsolya Gaal

Thursday 21 April 2022 15:25 , Bevan Hurley

The 44-year-old Queens man arrested for the murder of Orsolya Gaal was in a relationship with her, police sources tell CBS2.

Handyman David Bonola had carried out “odd jobs” around the Ms Gaal’s Forest Hills property, and the pair became romantically involved, law enforcement sources told the network.

Ms Gaal was stabbed 58 times in the neck, torso, and arm, and suffered multiple defensive wounds to her hand and fingers in a brutal attack in her home on Friday night, a medical examiner’s report found.

Her killer placed her body in a sports bag and dumped it in a nearby park.

Detectives said there were no signs that the killing was premeditated, describing it as a “crime of passion”.

Orsolya Gaal was murdered in the basement of her Queens home, police say (Facebook)

NYPD Commissioner announces arrest in Orsolya Gaal

Thursday 21 April 2022 15:10 , Bevan Hurley

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirms arrest in Orsolya Gaal murder enquiry.

“NYPD Detectives have arrested a 44-year-old man from Queens in regard to the death of Orsolya Gaal. He has been charged with murder, criminal tampering, and criminal possession of a weapon.”

.@NYPDDetectives have arrested a 44-year-old man from Queens in regard to the death of Orsolya Gaal. He has been charged with murder, criminal tampering, and criminal possession of a weapon.



Anyone with information on crimes in NYC is urged to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. pic.twitter.com/7xVqWDoMui — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) April 21, 2022

Man charged with Orsolya Gaal murder did ‘odd jobs’ at her home

Thursday 21 April 2022 14:55 , Bevan Hurley

The man charged with Orsolya Gaal’s murder was a handyman who did “odd jobs” at the home, 1010 Wins reported.

David Bonola, 44, was arrested just before 1am on Thursday morning and is being held at a Queens police station.

Citing law enforcement sources, 1010 Wins reports that Mr Bonola may have lived in the basement of Ms Gaal’s family home in Forest Hills for a period.

Detectives are looking into whether the pair had a romantic relationship.

Further details are expected to be released at a press conference at 11.30am.

Orsolya Gaal: Man arrested in brutal murder of NYC mother of two

‘Blood soaked’ boots found at murdered NYC mother Orsolya Gaal led police to killer: reports

Thursday 21 April 2022 14:40 , Bevan Hurley

Detectives have charged a 44-year-old man with the murder of Orsolya Gaal, who was found stuffed in a duffel bag early Saturday morning.

David Bonola, who was also charged with criminal tampering and possession of a weapon, was reportedly known to Ms Gaal, and may have carried out work on her family home in Queens.

A police source told The New York Post that a pair of blood-soaked boots recovered from a trash can outside the property led them to make an arrest.

Mr Bonola has no prior criminal history, according to the NYPD.

They did not believe it was a premeditated killing.

A medical examiner found Ms Gaal had been stabbed nearly 60 times.

Police are expected to release more information at a press conference on Thursday morning.

‘Blood soaked’ boots found at Orsoyla Gaal’s home: report

Thursday 21 April 2022 14:20 , Megan Sheets

Just before the news of a suspect’s arrest, reports claimed that the NYPD are examining a pair of blood-soaked boots recovered from the Forest Hills home where Orsolya Gaal was murdered.

A police source told the New York Post investigators are running DNA tests on the footwear found in a trash can outside the garage of the home.

It is unclear if that alleged discovery had connection to the arrest.

The Independent’s Bevan Hurley reports:

Suspect named as 41-year-old David Bonola

Thursday 21 April 2022 14:03 , Bevan Hurley

David Bonola, 41, was taken into custody early Thursday morning and has been charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

Law enforcement sources told NBC Mr Bonola is a handyman who lived close to Ms Gaal in Queens.

Mr Bonola turned up at her home late on Friday night and the pair had an argument, sources told the network.

The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has more:

Suspect arrested, report says

Thursday 21 April 2022 13:51 , Megan Sheets

Fox News reported that a suspect has been arrested in Orsolya Gaal’s murder on Thursday morning.

The outlet did not provide any details about the suspect but said that the NYPD will offer information at an 11.30am press conference.

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered

Thursday 21 April 2022 13:00 , Bevan Hurley

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, policesources have revealed.

Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.

Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found.

Orsolya Gaal: Suspect in murder of Queens mother told husband: ‘Your whole family is next’

Thursday 21 April 2022 12:00 , Bevan Hurley

The suspect believed to have murdered 51-year-old Queens mother Orsolya Gaal sent her husband a chilling text message: “Your whole family is next”.

Ms Gaal’s body was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Law enforcement made an “emergency entry” into the woman’s home and found her 13-year-old son alone on the top floor. He was questioned by police and released.

Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and 17-year-old son were reportedly in Portland at the time of her murder.

Orsolya Gaal home had advanced surveillance system, family electrician says

Thursday 21 April 2022 10:00 , Bevan Hurley

An electrician who carried out work on the Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was murdered says the house was fitted out with an advanced surveillance system.

Arrjuna Jack told DailyMail.com the property in Juno St, Forest Hills, had cameras throughout the property.

Detectives believe Ms Gaal was attacked on the first floor and basement of the $2m home sometime after midnight on Friday.

Her husband Howard Klein and eldest son were out of state, but her youngest son was home at the time.

Mr Jack said the home had a separate entranceway that leads into the kitchen and down to the basement.

The killer put Ms Gaal’s body in a Bauer sports bag and wheeled it several blocks away at around 4.30am.

Orsolya Gaal’s $2m home in Juno St, Forest Hills, where she lived with her husband Howard Klein and two sons (Google Maps)

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal

Thursday 21 April 2022 09:00 , Bevan Hurley

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Her 13-year-old son Leo was found alone at home, and was questioned before being released by police.

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal

Thursday 21 April 2022 07:00 , Bevan Hurley

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

Two days later, it emerged police had identified a person of interest in her killing.

Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

Thursday 21 April 2022 04:50 , Bevan Hurley

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, policesources have revealed.

Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.

Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found.

Orsolya Gaal: Suspect in murder of Queens mother told husband: ‘Your whole family is next’

Thursday 21 April 2022 03:00 , Bevan Hurley

The suspect believed to have murdered 51-year-old Queens mother Orsolya Gaal sent her husband a chilling text message: “Your whole family is next”.

Ms Gaal’s body was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Law enforcement made an “emergency entry” into the woman’s home and found her 13-year-old son alone on the top floor. He was questioned by police and released.

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal

Thursday 21 April 2022 01:30 , Bevan Hurley

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Her 13-year-old son Leo was found alone at home, and was questioned before being released by police.

Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and eldest son Jamie, 17, flew back to New York from Portland, Oregon, where they had been on a trip.

Read the full story.

Orsolya Gaal’s death ruled a homicide due to ‘sharp force injuries of the neck’

Thursday 21 April 2022 00:00 , Bevan Hurley

The medical examiner’s office ruled Orsolya Gaal’s death was a homicide caused by “sharp force injuries of the neck”.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the neck, torso and arm, and suffered defensive wounds to her fingers and palms.

Detectives believe Ms Gaal’s attacker was known to her given the severity of the wounds, and have reportedly identified a “person of interest”.

A $3500 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Orsolya Gaal was stabbed nearly 60 times, according to police (Facebook)

Detectives trying to track down three men whose numbers were in Orsolya Gaal’s phone

Wednesday 20 April 2022 23:00 , Bevan Hurley

NYPD detectives investigating the brutal slaying of Queens mother Orsolya Gaal are trying to locate three men whose numbers were in her phone, ABC News reported.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her Forest Hills home on Friday night, and her body was placed in a duffle bag and left at a park a few blocks away.

Police have identified a “person of interest” in the case who had access to the family home, and believe her killer was known to her.

Sources say she was in contact with three men before she was killed.

Orsolya Gaal was murdered in the basement of her Queens home, police say (Facebook)

Orsolya Gaal home had advanced surveillance system, family electrician says

Wednesday 20 April 2022 22:30 , Bevan Hurley

An electrician who carried out work on the Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was murdered says the house was fitted out with an advanced surveillance system.

Arrjuna Jack told DailyMail.com the property in Juno St, Forest Hills, had cameras throughout the property.

Detectives believe Ms Gaal was attacked on the first floor and basement of the $2m home sometime after midnight on Friday.

Her husband Howard Klein and eldest son were out of state, but her youngest son was home at the time.

Mr Jack said the home had a separate entranceway that leads into the kitchen and down to the basement.

The killer put Ms Gaal’s body in a Bauer sports bag and wheeled it several blocks away at around 4.30am.

Orsolya Gaal’s $2m home in Juno St, Forest Hills, where she lived with her husband Howard Klein and two sons (Google Maps)

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal

Wednesday 20 April 2022 22:00 , Bevan Hurley

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Her 13-year-old son Leo was found alone at home, and was questioned before being released by police.

Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and eldest son Jamie, 17, flew back to New York from Portland, Oregon, where they had been on a trip.

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag

Wednesday 20 April 2022 21:30 , Bevan Hurley

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed.

Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.

Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found.

Read the full story here.

Orsolya Gaal: Suspect in murder of Queens mother told husband: ‘Your whole family is next’

Wednesday 20 April 2022 21:00 , Bevan Hurley

The suspect believed to have murdered 51-year-old Queens mother Orsolya Gaal sent her husband a chilling text message: “Your whole family is next”.

Ms Gaal’s body was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Law enforcement made an “emergency entry” into the woman’s home and found her 13-year-old son alone on the top floor. He was questioned by police and released.

Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and 17-year-old son were reportedly in Portland at the time of her murder.

Devastated friends pay tribute to Orsolya Gaal

Wednesday 20 April 2022 20:30 , Bevan Hurley

Friends of Orsolya Gaal have flooded social media with tributes to the slain mother of two from Queens.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in her Forest Hills home just after midnight on Friday.

One friend, David Lee, wrote on her Facebook page: “I’ll always remember how passionate you were about your boys and their education. I’m so sorry about how you left this world but i hope you find peace in the afterlife. Your boys are so lucky to have you as a Mom. RIP.”

Another friend of 15 years, Adele Friedman D’man, wrote: “We were on the phone together just days ago speaking about Colleges. My heart is broken. You were part of the fabric that is (Forest Hills).”

Denise Vécsey Cavanagh said: “A few years ago, you prayed for my little girl for me, and now I’m here praying for your family to be able to get thru this tragedy.”

Other messages were written in Ms Gaal’s native language of Hungarian.

Police have not yet made an arrest or named a suspects.

Orsolya Gaal likely knew her killer, police source say (Facebook/Orsolya Gaal)

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal

Wednesday 20 April 2022 20:00 , Bevan Hurley

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

Two days later, it emerged police had identified a person of interest in her killing.

Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.

NYPD investigating ‘multiple suspects’ in hunt for Orsolya Gaal’s killer

Wednesday 20 April 2022 19:30 , Bevan Hurley

Detectives investigating the grisly murder of Queens mother of two Orsolya Gaal have identified “multiple potential suspects”, according to reports.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement and first floor of her Forest Hills home at around 12.40am on Saturday morning.

She had attended a show at the Lincoln Centre before returning to a bar near her home and waiting there for 40 minutes on her own.

She returned alone to her Juno St home around midnight and was set upon by someone she knew, NBC News reported, citing police sources.

They believe the attack was not premeditated, given how messy the crime scene was.

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal after her body was found in duffle bag

Wednesday 20 April 2022 19:00 , Bevan Hurley

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

They have reportedly identified “multiple suspects” and believe the killing was pre-meditated.

Orsolya Gaal home had advanced surveillance system, family electrician says

Wednesday 20 April 2022 18:30 , Bevan Hurley

An electrician who carried out work on the Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was murdered says the house was fitted out with an advanced surveillance system.

Arrjuna Jack told DailyMail.com the property in Juno St, Forest Hills, had cameras throughout the property.

Detectives believe Ms Gaal was attacked on the first floor and basement of the $2m home sometime after midnight on Friday.

Her husband Howard Klein and eldest son were out of state, but her youngest son was home at the time.

Mr Jack said the home had a separate entranceway that leads into the kitchen and down to the basement.

The killer put Ms Gaal’s body in a Bauer sports bag and wheeled it several blocks away at around 4.30am.

Orsolya Gaal’s $2m home in Juno St, Forest Hills, where she lived with her husband Howard Klein and two sons (Google Maps)

Detectives trying to track down three men whose numbers were in Orsolya Gaal’s phone

Wednesday 20 April 2022 18:00 , Bevan Hurley

NYPD detectives investigating the brutal slaying of Queens mother Orsolya Gaal are trying to locate three men whose numbers were in her phone, ABC News reported.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her Forest Hills home on Friday night, and her body was placed in a duffle bag and left at a park a few blocks away.

Police have identified a “person of interest” in the case who had access to the family home, and believe her killer was known to her.

Orsolya Gaal’s $2m home in Juno St, Forest Hills, where she lived with her husband Howard Klein and two sons (Google Maps)

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag

Wednesday 20 April 2022 17:30 , Bevan Hurley

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed.

Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.

Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found.

Read the full story.

Former NYPD detective says Orsolya Gaal killing was ‘obviously a crime of passion’

Wednesday 20 April 2022 17:00 , Bevan Hurley

A former NYPD murder detective says Orsolya Gaal was a “crime of passion”.

Ex-lieutenant Donald Drogin told CBS2 investigators will be zeroing in on Ms Gaal’s cellphone records and credit card statements as they probe her relationships.

“Obviously, it was a crime of passion. So immediately you don’t want to focus with tunnel vision, you want to do a good investigation,” Mr Drogin told CBS2.

Law enforcement sources have said Ms Gaal attended a concert at the Lincoln Centre on Friday night before waiting at a bar near her Queens home for 40 minutes.

She then returned to her home and was murdered soon after midnight, police sources say.

Mr Drogin added: “Either the person, as has been reported in some of the New York media, knew that there was a hidden key or she let them in.

“But there was obviously no sign of forced entry, which is one of the reasons, I believe, when they made the emergency entry, they immediately took the son into custody.”

Orsolya Gaal likely knew her killer, police source say (Facebook/Orsolya Gaal)

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal

Wednesday 20 April 2022 16:30 , Bevan Hurley

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

Two days later, it emerged police had identified a person of interest in her killing.

Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.

NYPD investigating ‘multiple suspects’ in hunt for Orsolya Gaal’s killer

Wednesday 20 April 2022 16:00 , Bevan Hurley

Detectives investigating the grisly murder of Queens mother of two Orsolya Gaal have identified “multiple potential suspects”, according to reports.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement and first floor of her Forest Hills home at around 12.40am on Saturday morning.

She had attended a show at the Lincoln Centre before returning to a bar near her home and waiting there for 40 minutes on her own.

She returned alone to her Juno St home around midnight and was set upon by someone she knew, NBC News reported, citing police sources.

They believe the attack was not premeditated, given how messy the crime scene was.

The New York Post reported that police wanted to speak with a handyman who had previously worked at the house, and may have had access to the property.

Orsolya Gaal home had advanced surveillance system, family electrician says

Wednesday 20 April 2022 15:24 , Bevan Hurley

An electrician who carried out work on the Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was murdered says the house was fitted out with an advanced surveillance system.

Arrjuna Jack told DailyMail.com the property in Juno St, Forest Hills, had cameras throughout the property.

Detectives believe Ms Gaal was attacked on the first floor and basement of the $2m home sometime after midnight on Friday.

Her husband Howard Klein and eldest son were out of state, but her youngest son was home at the time.

Mr Jack said the home had a separate entranceway that leads into the kitchen and down to the basement.

The killer put Ms Gaal’s body in a Bauer sports bag and wheeled it several blocks away at around 4.30am.

Surveillance footage shows a person dragging a duffle bag containing Ms Gaal’s body (Supplied)

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal after her body was found in duffle bag

Wednesday 20 April 2022 14:41 , Bevan Hurley

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

They have reportedly identified “multiple suspects” and believe the killing was pre-meditated.

Police investigate multiple suspects in Orsolya Gaal murder

Wednesday 20 April 2022 14:03 , Bevan Hurley

The NYPD are investigating at multiple suspects as they continue to hunt for Orsolya Gaal’s killer, according to reports.

Detectives believe the 51-year-old mother of two’s murder was not premeditated, and was committed by someone known to her.

Police sources told NBC News there was no sign of forced entry at the family’s home on Juno St, in the upmarket Queens neighbourhood of Forest Hills.

The New York Port reported police wanted to speak to a handyman who had previously done work at the property.

Ms Gaal, a Hungarian native, was stabbed 58 times at her home before her body was placed in a duffle bag and left at a park several blocks from the home.

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal

Wednesday 20 April 2022 13:00 , Bevan Hurley

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag

Wednesday 20 April 2022 12:00 , Bevan Hurley

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, policesources have revealed.

Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.

Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found.

NYPD offer $3500 for information on murder of Orsolya Gaal

Wednesday 20 April 2022 21:56 , Bevan Hurley

The NYPD are offering a $3500 reward for information about the murder of Orsolya Gaal.

Officers put up posters in the Forest Hills neighbourhood in Queens where the mother of two was stabbed 58 times early Saturday morning before being stuffed in a duffle bag and dumped in a nearby park.

Surveillance footage captured a suspect wheeling the duffle near to Ms Gaal’s home at about 4.30am on Saturday morning.

Police sources say Ms Gaal attended a concert at the Lincoln Centre on Friday night, and later went to a bar near her home for 40 minutes before returning home on her own.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 577 8477.

Orsolya Gaal likely knew her killer, police source say (Facebook/Orsolya Gaal)

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal

Wednesday 20 April 2022 11:00 , Bevan Hurley

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

Two days later, it emerged police had identified a person of interest in her killing.

Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.

Orsolya Gaal: Suspect in murder of Queens mother told husband: ‘Your whole family is next’

Wednesday 20 April 2022 10:00 , Bevan Hurley

The suspect believed to have murdered 51-year-old Queens mother Orsolya Gaal sent her husband a chilling text message: “Your whole family is next”.

Ms Gaal’s body was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Law enforcement made an “emergency entry” into the woman’s home and found her 13-year-old son alone on the top floor. He was questioned by police and released.

Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and 17-year-old son were reportedly in Portland at the time of her murder.

Officers stop short of identifying suspect

Wednesday 20 April 2022 08:16 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Investigators said they stopped short of identifying the suspect because they don’t have enough evidence against him and the man could surrender with a lawyer and refuse to answer questions.

Sources told New York Daily News that the suspect had been in Orsolya Gaal’s Tudor-style home and may have done work around the house.

She was also in contact with three men on the night before her death, law enforcement sources added.

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged and dumped half a mile away.

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal after her body was found in duffle bag

Wednesday 20 April 2022 08:00 , Bevan Hurley

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Surveillance video will lead to killer, says ex-NYPD chief

Wednesday 20 April 2022 07:16 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Robert Boyce, a veteran of the New York Police Department said that even though the suspect’s face is not visible in the surveillance footage, it could be the key to unmasking the accused.

“One thing investigators will be able to do from the video is identify whether the killer has an abnormal or unique gait. If they have a limp or anything like that, then they may be easily identifiable to police ... these distinctive features become more clear each time you watch it,” Mr Boyce told The Sun.

A person was caught on surveillance camera rolling a duffle bag down the pavement — inside of which the body of the 51-year-old Gaal was later found.

“...around 4.30am you see somebody rolling this [duffel bag] down the sidewalk from multiple cameras. [Cops] actually traced it backwards from the scene to the house,” NYPD sources said.

Suspected killer threatens Gaal's husband: 'Your wife sent me to jail'

Wednesday 20 April 2022 06:37 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Suspected killer threatens Gaal’s husband: ‘Your wife sent me to jail’Police say the suspect in the murder of 51-year-old Queens mother Orsolya Gaal sent her husband Howard Klein a set of chilling text messages, to hint that it was an act of revenge.

Police sources told PIX11 that the suspect sent a text message to Mr Klein saying: “Your whole family is next.

“Your wife sent me to jail some years ago... I’m back,” the suspect allegedly said in another message.

Mr Klein, who was out of the state during Gaal’s killing, said that he was concerned about the family’s safety.Cameras along the path between the family home and where Gaal’s body was found may yield more information about the suspect’s identity, police said.

Neighbours and friends leave condolence messages on Facebook

Wednesday 20 April 2022 05:56 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Friends and neighbours of the 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal took to her social media page to leave condolences and share their grief with the family over her torturous death.

“I’ll always remember how passionate you were about your boys and their education. I’m so sorry about how you left this world but I hope you find peace in the afterlife. Your boys are so lucky to have you as a Mom,” wrote David S Lee.

Adele Friedman D’Man, who claims to have been friends with Gaal for 15 years, said she can’t fathom this. “We were on the phone together just days ago speaking about Colleges... No no no ... My heart is broken,” she wrote.

“You are the most beautiful and kindest woman! I will miss you! Can’t believe we have been talking about our puppies for the last two months,” added Cecilia Shi.

Investigators exploring Gaal’s relationships with other men

Wednesday 20 April 2022 05:36 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Officers investigating the ghastly killing of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal are now exploring her relationships with other men.

Investigators are probing Gaal’s possible romantic links to at least one person based on her electronic communications with him, sources told CBS2.

They added that the accused likely entered Gaal’s house through the back door and there was no indication of forced entry, suggesting the victim knew the attacker.

The New York Police Department is offering a reward of $3,500 for anyone with information leading up to an arrest.

The killing wasn't pre-planned, say law enforcement sources

Wednesday 20 April 2022 05:10 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The murder of Orsolya Gaal does not seem to be pre-planned, enforcement sources said, citing the trail of blood left behind by the killer.

“[Detectives] don’t think it was a planned murder. He left a blood trail for five blocks from the house,” a source told The New York Post.

“It was like a trail of bread crumbs. If you want to kill somebody, you try to make it a little cleaner, be a little more prepared. He didn’t go with something to move her body. He took something from the house,” the source added.

Orsolya Gaal’s death ruled a homicide due to ‘sharp force injuries of the neck’

Wednesday 20 April 2022 04:00 , Bevan Hurley

The medical examiner’s office ruled Orsolya Gaal’s death was a homicide caused by “sharp force injuries of the neck”.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the neck, torso and arm, and suffered defensive wounds to her fingers and palms.

Detectives believe Ms Gaal’s attacker was known to her given the severity of the wounds, and have reportedly identified a “person of interest”.

A $3500 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Orsolya Gaal was murdered in the basement of her Queens home, police say (Facebook)

NYPD offer $3500 for information on murder of Orsolya Gaal

Wednesday 20 April 2022 02:30 , Bevan Hurley

The NYPD are offering a $3500 reward for information about the murder of Orsolya Gaal.

Officers put up posters in the Forest Hills neighbourhood in Queens where the mother of two was stabbed 58 times early Saturday morning before being stuffed in a duffle bag and dumped in a nearby park.

Surveillance footage captured a suspect wheeling the duffle near to Ms Gaal’s home at about 4.30am on Saturday morning.

Police sources say Ms Gaal attended a concert at the Lincoln Centre on Friday night, and later went to a bar near her home for 40 minutes before returning home on her own.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 577 8477.

Orsolya Gaal’s $2m home in Juno St, Forest Hills, where she lived with her husband Howard Klein and two sons (Google Maps)

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal

Wednesday 20 April 2022 01:00 , Bevan Hurley

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

Two days later, it emerged police had identified a person of interest in her killing.

Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag

Wednesday 20 April 2022 00:00 , Bevan Hurley

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, policesources have revealed.

Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.

Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found.

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal after her body was found in duffle bag

Tuesday 19 April 2022 23:01 , Bevan Hurley

The gruesome murder of Orsolya Gaal in the basement of her $2m home has left neighbours in the upmarket Queens neighbourhood of Forest Hills on edge.

The killer stabbed the 51-year-old 58 times and placed her body in a duffle bag before wheeling it 800m and leaving it near a popular walking trail in Forest Park.

Police have not named any suspects in the case.

Neighbours say they are concerned that the unknown assailant is still at large.

Read more here.

Footage shows suspect wheeling Orsolya Gaal’s body in duffle bag near her home

Tuesday 19 April 2022 22:00 , Bevan Hurley

New footage shows a suspect wheeling a duffle bag containing murdered Queens woman Orsolya Gaal’s remains at 4.30am Saturday morning.

The surveillance video was caught on a doorbell camera on 75th Avenue, a few blocks from Ms Gaal’s home on Juno St in the Forest Hills neighbourhood.

Police say Ms Gaal was stabbed 58 times in her home before her killer dumped the sports bag about 800m away on a popular walking track.

The NYPD have offered a $3500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Surveillance footage shows a person dragging a duffle bag containing Ms Gaal’s body (Supplied)

Orsolya Gaal’s death ruled a homicide due to ‘sharp force injuries of the neck'

Tuesday 19 April 2022 21:15 , Bevan Hurley

The medical examiner’s office ruled Orsolya Gaal’s death was a homicide caused by “sharp force injuries of the neck”.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the neck, torso and arm, and suffered defensive wounds to her fingers and palms.

Detectives believe Ms Gaal’s attacker was known to her given the severity of the wounds, and have reportedly identified a “person of interest”.

A $3500 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Orsolya Gaal was stabbed nearly 60 times, according to police (Facebook)

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal

Tuesday 19 April 2022 20:35 , Bevan Hurley

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

Two days later, it emerged police had identified a person of interest in her killing.

Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.

Orsolya Gaal sat at a bar on her own for 40 mins on night she died: report

Tuesday 19 April 2022 20:15 , Bevan Hurley

The married mother of two who was murdered in her home in Queens reportedly sat at a bar on her own for 40 minutes on the night she died.

Orsolya Gaal, 51, attended a performance at the Lincoln Centre with a female friend before returning to the Forest Hills neighbourhood where she lived, CBS New York reported.

Police sources told The New York Post she sat on her own at a bar in the area for 40 minutes, apparently waiting for someone, before returning home around midnight on Friday.

The NYPD have identified a “person of interest” who was known to Ms Gaal and had access to her home.

She was stabbed 58 times in the neck and torso, and suffered defensive wounds to her arm, fingers and palm, an autopsy found.