Orsolya Gaal news - latest: Queens home where NY mother was stabbed 60 times had ‘extensive’ security system

The Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was stabbed 58 times was outfitted with an advanced surveillance system, an electrician who worked on the property says.

Arrjuna Jack, 30, told DailyMail.com cameras had been installed throughout the upmarket property in Juno St, Forest Hills.

The NYPD believe the 51-year-old mother of two was attacked on the first floor of the home before being taken into the basement.

The killer then placed her body in a duffle bag and dragged her remains in a nearby park early Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to Ms Gaal’s family home in an upscale community in Forest Hills.

Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and eldest son Jamie, 17, were out of state at the time of the murder. Her youngest son was at the family home, and has reportedly been ruled out as a suspect.

Police sources say they are investigating “multiple suspects” and do not premeditated given how “sloppy” the crime scene was.

There was no sign of forced entry at the family’s home.

The NYPD is offering a $3500 reward for information leading to Orsolya Gaal’s murderer.

Orsolya Gaal was stabbed nearly 60 times in the basement of her $2m home

Police believe the killer was known to Ms Gaal and it was not premeditated

‘Multiple suspects’ have been identified and $3500 reward offered

Forest Hills property had advanced camera surveillance system

09:00 , Bevan Hurley

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Her 13-year-old son Leo was found alone at home, and was questioned before being released by police.

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal

07:00 , Bevan Hurley

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

Two days later, it emerged police had identified a person of interest in her killing.

Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

04:50 , Bevan Hurley

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, policesources have revealed.

Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.

Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found.

Orsolya Gaal: Suspect in murder of Queens mother told husband: ‘Your whole family is next’

03:00 , Bevan Hurley

The suspect believed to have murdered 51-year-old Queens mother Orsolya Gaal sent her husband a chilling text message: “Your whole family is next”.

Ms Gaal’s body was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Law enforcement made an “emergency entry” into the woman’s home and found her 13-year-old son alone on the top floor. He was questioned by police and released.

01:30 , Bevan Hurley

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Her 13-year-old son Leo was found alone at home, and was questioned before being released by police.

Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and eldest son Jamie, 17, flew back to New York from Portland, Oregon, where they had been on a trip.

Orsolya Gaal’s death ruled a homicide due to ‘sharp force injuries of the neck’

Thursday 21 April 2022 00:00 , Bevan Hurley

The medical examiner’s office ruled Orsolya Gaal’s death was a homicide caused by “sharp force injuries of the neck”.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the neck, torso and arm, and suffered defensive wounds to her fingers and palms.

Detectives believe Ms Gaal’s attacker was known to her given the severity of the wounds, and have reportedly identified a “person of interest”.

A $3500 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Orsolya Gaal was stabbed nearly 60 times, according to police (Facebook)

Detectives trying to track down three men whose numbers were in Orsolya Gaal’s phone

Wednesday 20 April 2022 23:00 , Bevan Hurley

NYPD detectives investigating the brutal slaying of Queens mother Orsolya Gaal are trying to locate three men whose numbers were in her phone, ABC News reported.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her Forest Hills home on Friday night, and her body was placed in a duffle bag and left at a park a few blocks away.

Police have identified a “person of interest” in the case who had access to the family home, and believe her killer was known to her.

Sources say she was in contact with three men before she was killed.

Orsolya Gaal was murdered in the basement of her Queens home, police say (Facebook)

Orsolya Gaal home had advanced surveillance system, family electrician says

Wednesday 20 April 2022 22:30 , Bevan Hurley

An electrician who carried out work on the Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was murdered says the house was fitted out with an advanced surveillance system.

Arrjuna Jack told DailyMail.com the property in Juno St, Forest Hills, had cameras throughout the property.

Detectives believe Ms Gaal was attacked on the first floor and basement of the $2m home sometime after midnight on Friday.

Her husband Howard Klein and eldest son were out of state, but her youngest son was home at the time.

Mr Jack said the home had a separate entranceway that leads into the kitchen and down to the basement.

The killer put Ms Gaal’s body in a Bauer sports bag and wheeled it several blocks away at around 4.30am.

Orsolya Gaal’s $2m home in Juno St, Forest Hills, where she lived with her husband Howard Klein and two sons (Google Maps)

Wednesday 20 April 2022 22:00 , Bevan Hurley

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Her 13-year-old son Leo was found alone at home, and was questioned before being released by police.

Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and eldest son Jamie, 17, flew back to New York from Portland, Oregon, where they had been on a trip.

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag

Wednesday 20 April 2022 21:30 , Bevan Hurley

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed.

Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.

Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found.

Orsolya Gaal: Suspect in murder of Queens mother told husband: ‘Your whole family is next’

Wednesday 20 April 2022 21:00 , Bevan Hurley

The suspect believed to have murdered 51-year-old Queens mother Orsolya Gaal sent her husband a chilling text message: “Your whole family is next”.

Ms Gaal’s body was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Law enforcement made an “emergency entry” into the woman’s home and found her 13-year-old son alone on the top floor. He was questioned by police and released.

Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and 17-year-old son were reportedly in Portland at the time of her murder.

Devastated friends pay tribute to Orsolya Gaal

Wednesday 20 April 2022 20:30 , Bevan Hurley

Friends of Orsolya Gaal have flooded social media with tributes to the slain mother of two from Queens.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in her Forest Hills home just after midnight on Friday.

One friend, David Lee, wrote on her Facebook page: “I’ll always remember how passionate you were about your boys and their education. I’m so sorry about how you left this world but i hope you find peace in the afterlife. Your boys are so lucky to have you as a Mom. RIP.”

Another friend of 15 years, Adele Friedman D’man, wrote: “We were on the phone together just days ago speaking about Colleges. My heart is broken. You were part of the fabric that is (Forest Hills).”

Denise Vécsey Cavanagh said: “A few years ago, you prayed for my little girl for me, and now I’m here praying for your family to be able to get thru this tragedy.”

Other messages were written in Ms Gaal’s native language of Hungarian.

Police have not yet made an arrest or named a suspects.

Orsolya Gaal likely knew her killer, police source say (Facebook/Orsolya Gaal)

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal

Wednesday 20 April 2022 20:00 , Bevan Hurley

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

Two days later, it emerged police had identified a person of interest in her killing.

Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.

NYPD investigating ‘multiple suspects’ in hunt for Orsolya Gaal’s killer

Wednesday 20 April 2022 19:30 , Bevan Hurley

Detectives investigating the grisly murder of Queens mother of two Orsolya Gaal have identified “multiple potential suspects”, according to reports.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement and first floor of her Forest Hills home at around 12.40am on Saturday morning.

She had attended a show at the Lincoln Centre before returning to a bar near her home and waiting there for 40 minutes on her own.

She returned alone to her Juno St home around midnight and was set upon by someone she knew, NBC News reported, citing police sources.

They believe the attack was not premeditated, given how messy the crime scene was.

Wednesday 20 April 2022 19:00 , Bevan Hurley

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

They have reportedly identified “multiple suspects” and believe the killing was pre-meditated.

Orsolya Gaal home had advanced surveillance system, family electrician says

Wednesday 20 April 2022 18:30 , Bevan Hurley

An electrician who carried out work on the Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was murdered says the house was fitted out with an advanced surveillance system.

Arrjuna Jack told DailyMail.com the property in Juno St, Forest Hills, had cameras throughout the property.

Detectives believe Ms Gaal was attacked on the first floor and basement of the $2m home sometime after midnight on Friday.

Her husband Howard Klein and eldest son were out of state, but her youngest son was home at the time.

Mr Jack said the home had a separate entranceway that leads into the kitchen and down to the basement.

The killer put Ms Gaal’s body in a Bauer sports bag and wheeled it several blocks away at around 4.30am.

Orsolya Gaal’s $2m home in Juno St, Forest Hills, where she lived with her husband Howard Klein and two sons (Google Maps)

Detectives trying to track down three men whose numbers were in Orsolya Gaal’s phone

Wednesday 20 April 2022 18:00 , Bevan Hurley

NYPD detectives investigating the brutal slaying of Queens mother Orsolya Gaal are trying to locate three men whose numbers were in her phone, ABC News reported.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her Forest Hills home on Friday night, and her body was placed in a duffle bag and left at a park a few blocks away.

Police have identified a “person of interest” in the case who had access to the family home, and believe her killer was known to her.

Orsolya Gaal’s $2m home in Juno St, Forest Hills, where she lived with her husband Howard Klein and two sons (Google Maps)

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag

Wednesday 20 April 2022 17:30 , Bevan Hurley

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed.

Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.

Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found.

Former NYPD detective says Orsolya Gaal killing was ‘obviously a crime of passion’

Wednesday 20 April 2022 17:00 , Bevan Hurley

A former NYPD murder detective says Orsolya Gaal was a “crime of passion”.

Ex-lieutenant Donald Drogin told CBS2 investigators will be zeroing in on Ms Gaal’s cellphone records and credit card statements as they probe her relationships.

“Obviously, it was a crime of passion. So immediately you don’t want to focus with tunnel vision, you want to do a good investigation,” Mr Drogin told CBS2.

Law enforcement sources have said Ms Gaal attended a concert at the Lincoln Centre on Friday night before waiting at a bar near her Queens home for 40 minutes.

She then returned to her home and was murdered soon after midnight, police sources say.

Mr Drogin added: “Either the person, as has been reported in some of the New York media, knew that there was a hidden key or she let them in.

“But there was obviously no sign of forced entry, which is one of the reasons, I believe, when they made the emergency entry, they immediately took the son into custody.”

Orsolya Gaal likely knew her killer, police source say (Facebook/Orsolya Gaal)

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal

Wednesday 20 April 2022 16:30 , Bevan Hurley

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

Two days later, it emerged police had identified a person of interest in her killing.

Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.

NYPD investigating ‘multiple suspects’ in hunt for Orsolya Gaal’s killer

Wednesday 20 April 2022 16:00 , Bevan Hurley

Detectives investigating the grisly murder of Queens mother of two Orsolya Gaal have identified “multiple potential suspects”, according to reports.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement and first floor of her Forest Hills home at around 12.40am on Saturday morning.

She had attended a show at the Lincoln Centre before returning to a bar near her home and waiting there for 40 minutes on her own.

She returned alone to her Juno St home around midnight and was set upon by someone she knew, NBC News reported, citing police sources.

They believe the attack was not premeditated, given how messy the crime scene was.

The New York Post reported that police wanted to speak with a handyman who had previously worked at the house, and may have had access to the property.

Orsolya Gaal home had advanced surveillance system, family electrician says

Wednesday 20 April 2022 15:24 , Bevan Hurley

An electrician who carried out work on the Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was murdered says the house was fitted out with an advanced surveillance system.

Arrjuna Jack told DailyMail.com the property in Juno St, Forest Hills, had cameras throughout the property.

Detectives believe Ms Gaal was attacked on the first floor and basement of the $2m home sometime after midnight on Friday.

Her husband Howard Klein and eldest son were out of state, but her youngest son was home at the time.

Mr Jack said the home had a separate entranceway that leads into the kitchen and down to the basement.

The killer put Ms Gaal’s body in a Bauer sports bag and wheeled it several blocks away at around 4.30am.

Surveillance footage shows a person dragging a duffle bag containing Ms Gaal’s body (Supplied)

Wednesday 20 April 2022 14:41 , Bevan Hurley

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

They have reportedly identified “multiple suspects” and believe the killing was pre-meditated.

Police investigate multiple suspects in Orsolya Gaal murder

Wednesday 20 April 2022 14:03 , Bevan Hurley

The NYPD are investigating at multiple suspects as they continue to hunt for Orsolya Gaal’s killer, according to reports.

Detectives believe the 51-year-old mother of two’s murder was not premeditated, and was committed by someone known to her.

Police sources told NBC News there was no sign of forced entry at the family’s home on Juno St, in the upmarket Queens neighbourhood of Forest Hills.

The New York Port reported police wanted to speak to a handyman who had previously done work at the property.

Ms Gaal, a Hungarian native, was stabbed 58 times at her home before her body was placed in a duffle bag and left at a park several blocks from the home.

Wednesday 20 April 2022 13:00 , Bevan Hurley

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag

Wednesday 20 April 2022 12:00 , Bevan Hurley

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, policesources have revealed.

Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.

Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found.

NYPD offer $3500 for information on murder of Orsolya Gaal

Wednesday 20 April 2022 21:56 , Bevan Hurley

The NYPD are offering a $3500 reward for information about the murder of Orsolya Gaal.

Officers put up posters in the Forest Hills neighbourhood in Queens where the mother of two was stabbed 58 times early Saturday morning before being stuffed in a duffle bag and dumped in a nearby park.

Surveillance footage captured a suspect wheeling the duffle near to Ms Gaal’s home at about 4.30am on Saturday morning.

Police sources say Ms Gaal attended a concert at the Lincoln Centre on Friday night, and later went to a bar near her home for 40 minutes before returning home on her own.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 577 8477.

Orsolya Gaal likely knew her killer, police source say (Facebook/Orsolya Gaal)

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal

Wednesday 20 April 2022 11:00 , Bevan Hurley

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

Two days later, it emerged police had identified a person of interest in her killing.

Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.

Orsolya Gaal: Suspect in murder of Queens mother told husband: ‘Your whole family is next’

Wednesday 20 April 2022 10:00 , Bevan Hurley

The suspect believed to have murdered 51-year-old Queens mother Orsolya Gaal sent her husband a chilling text message: “Your whole family is next”.

Ms Gaal’s body was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Law enforcement made an “emergency entry” into the woman’s home and found her 13-year-old son alone on the top floor. He was questioned by police and released.

Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and 17-year-old son were reportedly in Portland at the time of her murder.

Officers stop short of identifying suspect

Wednesday 20 April 2022 08:16 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Investigators said they stopped short of identifying the suspect because they don’t have enough evidence against him and the man could surrender with a lawyer and refuse to answer questions.

Sources told New York Daily News that the suspect had been in Orsolya Gaal’s Tudor-style home and may have done work around the house.

She was also in contact with three men on the night before her death, law enforcement sources added.

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged and dumped half a mile away.

Wednesday 20 April 2022 08:00 , Bevan Hurley

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Surveillance video will lead to killer, says ex-NYPD chief

Wednesday 20 April 2022 07:16 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Robert Boyce, a veteran of the New York Police Department said that even though the suspect’s face is not visible in the surveillance footage, it could be the key to unmasking the accused.

“One thing investigators will be able to do from the video is identify whether the killer has an abnormal or unique gait. If they have a limp or anything like that, then they may be easily identifiable to police ... these distinctive features become more clear each time you watch it,” Mr Boyce told The Sun.

A person was caught on surveillance camera rolling a duffle bag down the pavement — inside of which the body of the 51-year-old Gaal was later found.

“...around 4.30am you see somebody rolling this [duffel bag] down the sidewalk from multiple cameras. [Cops] actually traced it backwards from the scene to the house,” NYPD sources said.

Suspected killer threatens Gaal's husband: 'Your wife sent me to jail'

Wednesday 20 April 2022 06:37 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Suspected killer threatens Gaal’s husband: ‘Your wife sent me to jail’Police say the suspect in the murder of 51-year-old Queens mother Orsolya Gaal sent her husband Howard Klein a set of chilling text messages, to hint that it was an act of revenge.

Police sources told PIX11 that the suspect sent a text message to Mr Klein saying: “Your whole family is next.

“Your wife sent me to jail some years ago... I’m back,” the suspect allegedly said in another message.

Mr Klein, who was out of the state during Gaal’s killing, said that he was concerned about the family’s safety.Cameras along the path between the family home and where Gaal’s body was found may yield more information about the suspect’s identity, police said.

Neighbours and friends leave condolence messages on Facebook

Wednesday 20 April 2022 05:56 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Friends and neighbours of the 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal took to her social media page to leave condolences and share their grief with the family over her torturous death.

“I’ll always remember how passionate you were about your boys and their education. I’m so sorry about how you left this world but I hope you find peace in the afterlife. Your boys are so lucky to have you as a Mom,” wrote David S Lee.

Adele Friedman D’Man, who claims to have been friends with Gaal for 15 years, said she can’t fathom this. “We were on the phone together just days ago speaking about Colleges... No no no ... My heart is broken,” she wrote.

“You are the most beautiful and kindest woman! I will miss you! Can’t believe we have been talking about our puppies for the last two months,” added Cecilia Shi.

Investigators exploring Gaal’s relationships with other men

Wednesday 20 April 2022 05:36 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Officers investigating the ghastly killing of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal are now exploring her relationships with other men.

Investigators are probing Gaal’s possible romantic links to at least one person based on her electronic communications with him, sources told CBS2.

They added that the accused likely entered Gaal’s house through the back door and there was no indication of forced entry, suggesting the victim knew the attacker.

The New York Police Department is offering a reward of $3,500 for anyone with information leading up to an arrest.

The killing wasn't pre-planned, say law enforcement sources

Wednesday 20 April 2022 05:10 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The murder of Orsolya Gaal does not seem to be pre-planned, enforcement sources said, citing the trail of blood left behind by the killer.

“[Detectives] don’t think it was a planned murder. He left a blood trail for five blocks from the house,” a source told The New York Post.

“It was like a trail of bread crumbs. If you want to kill somebody, you try to make it a little cleaner, be a little more prepared. He didn’t go with something to move her body. He took something from the house,” the source added.

Orsolya Gaal’s death ruled a homicide due to ‘sharp force injuries of the neck’

Wednesday 20 April 2022 04:00 , Bevan Hurley

The medical examiner’s office ruled Orsolya Gaal’s death was a homicide caused by “sharp force injuries of the neck”.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the neck, torso and arm, and suffered defensive wounds to her fingers and palms.

Detectives believe Ms Gaal’s attacker was known to her given the severity of the wounds, and have reportedly identified a “person of interest”.

A $3500 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Orsolya Gaal was murdered in the basement of her Queens home, police say (Facebook)

NYPD offer $3500 for information on murder of Orsolya Gaal

Wednesday 20 April 2022 02:30 , Bevan Hurley

The NYPD are offering a $3500 reward for information about the murder of Orsolya Gaal.

Officers put up posters in the Forest Hills neighbourhood in Queens where the mother of two was stabbed 58 times early Saturday morning before being stuffed in a duffle bag and dumped in a nearby park.

Surveillance footage captured a suspect wheeling the duffle near to Ms Gaal’s home at about 4.30am on Saturday morning.

Police sources say Ms Gaal attended a concert at the Lincoln Centre on Friday night, and later went to a bar near her home for 40 minutes before returning home on her own.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 577 8477.

Orsolya Gaal’s $2m home in Juno St, Forest Hills, where she lived with her husband Howard Klein and two sons (Google Maps)

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal

Wednesday 20 April 2022 01:00 , Bevan Hurley

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

Two days later, it emerged police had identified a person of interest in her killing.

Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag

Wednesday 20 April 2022 00:00 , Bevan Hurley

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, policesources have revealed.

Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.

Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found.

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal after her body was found in duffle bag

Tuesday 19 April 2022 23:01 , Bevan Hurley

The gruesome murder of Orsolya Gaal in the basement of her $2m home has left neighbours in the upmarket Queens neighbourhood of Forest Hills on edge.

The killer stabbed the 51-year-old 58 times and placed her body in a duffle bag before wheeling it 800m and leaving it near a popular walking trail in Forest Park.

Police have not named any suspects in the case.

Neighbours say they are concerned that the unknown assailant is still at large.

Footage shows suspect wheeling Orsolya Gaal’s body in duffle bag near her home

Tuesday 19 April 2022 22:00 , Bevan Hurley

New footage shows a suspect wheeling a duffle bag containing murdered Queens woman Orsolya Gaal’s remains at 4.30am Saturday morning.

The surveillance video was caught on a doorbell camera on 75th Avenue, a few blocks from Ms Gaal’s home on Juno St in the Forest Hills neighbourhood.

Police say Ms Gaal was stabbed 58 times in her home before her killer dumped the sports bag about 800m away on a popular walking track.

The NYPD have offered a $3500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Surveillance footage shows a person dragging a duffle bag containing Ms Gaal’s body (Supplied)

Orsolya Gaal’s death ruled a homicide due to ‘sharp force injuries of the neck'

Tuesday 19 April 2022 21:15 , Bevan Hurley

The medical examiner’s office ruled Orsolya Gaal’s death was a homicide caused by “sharp force injuries of the neck”.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the neck, torso and arm, and suffered defensive wounds to her fingers and palms.

Detectives believe Ms Gaal’s attacker was known to her given the severity of the wounds, and have reportedly identified a “person of interest”.

A $3500 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Orsolya Gaal was stabbed nearly 60 times, according to police (Facebook)

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal

Tuesday 19 April 2022 20:35 , Bevan Hurley

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

Two days later, it emerged police had identified a person of interest in her killing.

Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.

Orsolya Gaal sat at a bar on her own for 40 mins on night she died: report

Tuesday 19 April 2022 20:15 , Bevan Hurley

The married mother of two who was murdered in her home in Queens reportedly sat at a bar on her own for 40 minutes on the night she died.

Orsolya Gaal, 51, attended a performance at the Lincoln Centre with a female friend before returning to the Forest Hills neighbourhood where she lived, CBS New York reported.

Police sources told The New York Post she sat on her own at a bar in the area for 40 minutes, apparently waiting for someone, before returning home around midnight on Friday.

The NYPD have identified a “person of interest” who was known to Ms Gaal and had access to her home.

She was stabbed 58 times in the neck and torso, and suffered defensive wounds to her arm, fingers and palm, an autopsy found.

Orsolya Gaal, 51, was murdered and stuffed in a duffle bag (Facebook)

NYPD offer $3500 for information on murder of Orsolya Gaal

Tuesday 19 April 2022 19:58 , Bevan Hurley

The NYPD are offering a $3500 reward for information about the murder of Orsolya Gaal.

Officers put up posters in the Forest Hills neighbourhood in Queens where the mother of two was stabbed 58 times early Saturday morning before being stuffed in a duffle bag and dumped in a nearby park.

Surveillance footage captured a suspect wheeling the duffle near to Ms Gaal’s home at about 4.30am on Saturday morning.

Police sources say Ms Gaal attended a concert at the Lincoln Centre on Friday night, and later went to a bar near her home for 40 minutes before returning home on her own.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 577 8477.

Orsolya Gaal’s $2m home in Juno St, Forest Hills, where she lived with her husband Howard Klein and two sons (Google Maps)

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag

Tuesday 19 April 2022 19:28 , Bevan Hurley

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed.

Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.

Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found.

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal after her body was found in duffle bag

Tuesday 19 April 2022 18:30 , Bevan Hurley

The gruesome murder of Orsolya Gaal in the basement of her $2m home has left neighbours in the upmarket Queens neighbourhood of Forest Hills on edge.

The killer stabbed the 51-year-old 58 times and placed her body in a duffle bag before wheeling it 800m and leaving it near a popular walking trail in Forest Park.

Police have not named any suspects in the case.

Neighbours say they are concerned that the unknown assailant is still at large.

Detectives trying to track down three men whose numbers were in Orsolya Gaal’s phone

Tuesday 19 April 2022 18:00 , Bevan Hurley

NYPD detectives investigating the brutal slaying of Queens mother Orsolya Gaal are trying to locate three men whose numbers were in her phone, ABC News reported.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her Forest Hills home on Friday night, and her body was placed in a duffle bag and left at a park a few blocks away.

Police have identified a “person of interest” in the case who had access to the family home, and believe her killer was known to her.

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal

Tuesday 19 April 2022 17:30 , Bevan Hurley

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Orsolya Gaal sat at a bar on her own for 40 mins on night she died: report

Tuesday 19 April 2022 17:00 , Bevan Hurley

The married mother of two who was murdered in her home in Queens reportedly sat at a bar on her own for 40 minutes on the night she died.

Orsolya Gaal, 51, attended a performance at the Lincoln Centre with a female friend before returning to the Forest Hills neighbourhood where she lived, CBS New York reported.

Police sources told The New York Post she sat on her own at a bar in the area for 40 minutes, apparently waiting for someone, before returning home around midnight on Friday.

The NYPD have identified a “person of interest” who was known to Ms Gaal and had access to her home.

She was stabbed 58 times in the neck and torso, and suffered defensive wounds to her arm, fingers and palm, an autopsy found.

Orsolya Gaal was murdered in the basement of her Queens home (Facebook)

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal

Tuesday 19 April 2022 16:30 , Bevan Hurley

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April.

Two days later, it emerged police had identified a person of interest in her killing.

Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag

Tuesday 19 April 2022 16:01 , Bevan Hurley

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, policesources have revealed.

Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.

Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found.

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal after her body was found in duffle bag

Tuesday 19 April 2022 15:20 , Bevan Hurley

The gruesome murder of Orsolya Gaal in the basement of her $2m home has left neighbours in the upmarket Queens neighbourhood of Forest Hills on edge.

The killer stabbed the 51-year-old 58 times and placed her body in a duffle bag before wheeling it 800m and leaving it near a popular walking trail in Forest Park.

Police have not named any suspects in the case.

Neighbours say they are concerned that the unknown assailant is still at large.

Police identify ‘person of interest’ in Orsolya Gaal murder

Tuesday 19 April 2022 14:45 , Bevan Hurley

NYPD investigators have identified a ‘person of interest’ in the Orsolya Gaal murder inquiry, according to reports.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the neck, torso and arm before her body was placed in a duffle bag and left at a park half a mile from her Forest Hills home early Saturday morning.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect wheeling a large duffle bag believed to contain Ms Gaal’s body at about 4.30am.

Several news outlets reported police had identified a man who was known to Ms Gaal, and had access to the family home, as being a person of interest in the investigation.

The suspect is believed to have sent several chilling text messages to Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein, who was out of state with the couple’s eldest son.

Ms Gaal’s son younger son, 13, was on the top floor of the three-storey home at the time of the killing. He was interviewed by police and has later released.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed Ms Gaal’s death was classified a homicide, due to “sharp force injuries of the neck.”

Police say Orsolya Gaal’s killer sent a chilling message to her husband Howard Klein (Facebook)

Neighbours in shock in the upmarket Queens neighbourhood where Orsolya Gaal was murdered

Tuesday 19 April 2022 14:13 , Bevan Hurley

Residents of the Forest Hills neighbourhood in Queens, New York, where mother of two Orsolya Gaal was murdered say the grisly crime has left them on edge.

Neighbours told CBSNews that the death of the 51-year-old, who was stabbed 58 times in her basement before being dumped half a mile away in a duffle bag, was a shock in the normally safe area.

Resident Patrick Tuszakowski said: “It feels like something out of TV. It’s just really, it’s rough.”

“It’s scary. I don’t understand how somebody can do this,” another neighbour, Steven Agardi, said.

Nick Bais added: “Everybody is on edge because apparently a killer is running around.”

Police are yet to identify a suspect in the crime.

Orsolya Gaal’s $2m home in Juno St, Forest Hills, where she lived with her husband Howard Klein and two sons (Google Maps)

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag

Tuesday 19 April 2022 22:04 , Bevan Hurley

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, policesources have revealed.

Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.

Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found.

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal

Tuesday 19 April 2022 22:03 , Bevan Hurley

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York City

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal after her body was found in duffle bag

Tuesday 19 April 2022 12:00 , Bevan Hurley

The gruesome murder of Orsolya Gaal in the basement of her $2m home has left neighbours in the upmarket Queens neighbourhood of Forest Hills on edge.

The killer stabbed the 51-year-old 58 times and placed her body in a duffle bag before wheeling it 800m and leaving it near a popular walking trail in Forest Park.

Police have not named any suspects in the case.

Neighbours say they are concerned that the unknown assailant is still at large.

Read more about the shocking murder here.

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal

Orsolya Gaal: Suspect in murder of Queens mother told husband: ‘Your whole family is next’

Tuesday 19 April 2022 21:59 , Bevan Hurley

The suspect believed to have murdered 51-year-old Queens mother Orsolya Gaal sent her husband a chilling text message: “Your whole family is next”.

Ms Gaal’s body was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Law enforcement made an “emergency entry” into the woman’s home and found her 13-year-old son alone on the top floor. He was questioned by police and released.

Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and 17-year-old son were reportedly in Portland at the time of her murder.

‘Your wife sent me to jail some years ago... I’m back’

Tuesday 19 April 2022 11:00 , Bevan Hurley

The suspect believed to have murdered 51-year-old Queens mother Orsolya Gaal sent her husband a chilling text message: “Your whole family is next”.

“Your wife sent me to jail some years ago... I’m back,” the killer reportedly said in another message.

Ms Gaal studied business in her native Hungary and had more recently been a stay at home mother.

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag

Tuesday 19 April 2022 21:57 , Bevan Hurley

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, policesources have revealed.

Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.

Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found.

Supect seen pulling murdered mother of two away in a duffel bag

Tuesday 19 April 2022 08:30 , Bevan Hurley

A suspect was caught on surveillance camera wheeling a duffle bag on the sidewalk inside of which the body of a 51-year-old mother was found in a New York City park, police said.

The body of Orsolya Gaal, mother of two teenage boys, was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.

Her body was discovered after cops were intimated around 8am local time about a suspicious bag with traces of blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. The body had multiple stab wounds, police said.

A trail of blood from the bag reportedly led authorities about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Orsolya Gaal reported missing in 2020, according to police

Tuesday 19 April 2022 05:41 , Bevan Hurley

Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed.

Howard Klein called 911 on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had disappeared, sources told the New York Post.

Mr Klein later told police that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found.

According to polidce, Ms Gaal’s eldest son Jamie was also reported missing in 2004, when he would have been an infant.

New York mother found in duffel bag stabbed nearly 60 times, police say

Tuesday 19 April 2022 04:00 , Bevan Hurley

A mother of two whose body was found in a duffel bag in a Queens park on Saturday had been stabbed nearly 60 times, according to police sources.

Orsolya Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her body half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sources familiar with the autopsy information told the New York Post that Ms Gaal suffered nearly 60 wounds with knife wounds to her to her neck, torso, left arm, fingers and hand.

She had suffered puncture wounds to her carotid artery and trachea, the Post reported.

‘Your wife sent me to jail some years ago... I’m back'

Tuesday 19 April 2022 02:41 , Bevan Hurley

The suspect believed to have murdered 51-year-old Queens mother Orsolya Gaal sent her husband a chilling text message: “Your whole family is next”.

“Your wife sent me to jail some years ago... I’m back,” the killer reportedly said in another message.

Ms Gaal studied business in her native Hungary and had more recently been a stay at home mother.

Supect seen pulling murdered mother of two away in a duffel bag

Tuesday 19 April 2022 00:30 , Bevan Hurley

A suspect was caught on surveillance camera wheeling a duffle bag on the sidewalk inside of which the body of a 51-year-old mother was found in a New York City park, police said.

The body of Orsolya Gaal, mother of two teenage boys, was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.

Her body was discovered after cops were intimated around 8am local time about a suspicious bag with traces of blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. The body had multiple stab wounds, police said.

A trail of blood from the bag reportedly led authorities about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Orsolya Gaal reported missing in 2020, according to police

Monday 18 April 2022 23:30 , Bevan Hurley

Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed.

Howard Klein called 911 on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had disappeared, sources told the New York Post.

Mr Klein later told police that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found.

According to polidce, Ms Gaal’s eldest son Jamie was also reported missing in 2004, when he would have been an infant.

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal after her body was found in duffle bag

Monday 18 April 2022 22:18 , Bevan Hurley

The gruesome murder of Orsolya Gaal in the basement of her $2m home has left neighbours in the upmarket Queens neighbourhood of Forest Hills on edge.

The killer stabbed the 51-year-old 58 times and placed her body in a duffle bag before wheeling it 800m and leaving it near a popular walking trail in Forest Park.

Police have not named any suspects in the case.

Neighbours say they are concerned that the unknown assailant is still at large.

