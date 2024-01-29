Ortega emphasizes successes in 'State of the City'

Jan. 29—Land and water are on Mayor David Ortega's mind, judging from his Jan. 25, "State of Scottsdale" speech.

Hours after the Scottsdale Planning Commission tore into Axon's plans for some 2,000 apartments on former state land, Ortega referenced the extraordinary land development along the Loop 101.

And during a generally upbeat speech, Ortega returned to his pet peeve, demanding state lawmakers give cities more power to regulate short-term rentals.

The $100 breakfast event at a packed Fairmont Scottsdale Princess ballroom was sponsored by the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce.

Ortega marveled at previous generations making sure "pristine State Trust Land was worthy of conservation."

The mayor shared the history of how "the city of Scottsdale entered negotiations with the State Land Trust Department." Then, he narrated, "Scottsdale voters approved the purchase of 36,000 acres and the McDowell Sonoran Preserve became a reality."

But Ortega hinted at development of other pristine areas.

"Highly prized state land also saddles the Arizona 101 Highway corridor which crosses Scottsdale. Large parcels with state granted entitlements have been sold spurring commercial opportunities," he said.

Though he did not name them, North Scottsdale residents know Ortega was referring to Cavasson, Axon, One Scottsdale and other sprawling developments on either side of the Loop 101.

Ortega boasted that Scottsdale's 200 acres of state land sold for $200 million — comparing it to 20,000 acres in Apache Junction that sold for the same price.

And more than twice as much "pristine" state land in Scottsdale could go on the market soon, according to the mayor.

"More than 500 acres of commercial State Trust Land remain at the 101," he said.

But, Ortega pledged, "The grand bargain to down-zone land which created the Preserve should not be violated by commercialization ..."

Ortega praised his own efforts and those of Scottsdale City Council to protect the city's water sources.

"We have spent billions on water facility infrastructure," Ortega said. "Indeed, stewardship of land and water are critical — especially during a mega drought."

After a veiled victory lap celebrating his protection of Scottsdale water against Rio Verde Foothills "wildcat" developments, Ortega then ripped into "five years of negative consequences due to short-term rentals."

He said state legislators are working on "bills restoring our rights as a city. Measures include restoring local authority to establish a cap on the total number of short-term rentals in each community ...

"The Arizona Legislature has to fix the short-term rental problem they created," Ortega demanded.

Applause lines

"State of the City" applause-landing lines included:

—"We are the No. 1 dog friendly city in the USA."

—"We are highly ranked as the best cities for women entrepreneurs."

—"By providing emergency bridge housing, in the last year alone 109 children and adults have had successful exits from the program and have been spared the trauma of homelessness ... the Scottsdale bridge housing program has an 84 percent success rate."

—"Police Officer Kurt Farner is Officer of the Year. He covers the McKellips area which borders Tempe. And we salute Firefighter of the Year Captain Marty Armstrong who trains engineers. Engineers drive the fire trucks at our fifteen fire stations."

After noting he just gave the oath of service to 40 new firefighters, Ortega added a mourning note:

"Tragically, Fire Captain Kory Yule, the son of Chaplin Yule, lost his battle with cancer — cancer attributable to inhalation of toxins in the line of duty. Fire Captain Kory Yule exemplified kindness, honor, dedication and insightful mentorship, which he offered to everyone. We extend our condolences to the Yule family."