Orthodontist who stabbed romantic rival in New Rochelle seeks leniency as violence victim

An orthodontist who stabbed her ex-fiance’s new girlfriend in New Rochelle three years ago could be sentenced Friday to as little as one year in jail after her lawyers and prosecutors agreed that she was the victim of domestic violence by the fiance and it played a significant role in her criminal conduct.

Lawyers for Dr. Alika Crew, who turns 45 that day, are seeking leniency under New York's Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, a 2019 law that permits mitigation if defendants meet three criteria, including that a member of their household subjected them to substantial sexual, physical or psychological abuse.

The abuse was so extensive, according to court documents, that the fiance had moved his new girlfriend into the Ward Drive home Crew had bought the previous year for herself and him and his son thinking the fiance was going to marry her.

Dr. Alika Crew and her lawyer, Anthony Ricco in Westchester County Court July 21, 2023. Crew has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in the July 28, 2020, stabbing of her ex-fiance's girlfriend but is seeking leniency under New York's Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act.

Crew is an Ivy League-educated doctor who worked at dental practices in Queens and Stamford, Conn.

On July 28, 2020, Crew hid in the victim's car when it was parked at the house. She waited for her to get in and begin driving, at which point she began attacking her and stabbed her in the neck.

She was arrested at the scene and indicted later that year on charges including second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. She pleaded guilty to the assault charge three months ago.

She would have faced a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years. But if acting state Supreme Court Justice James McCarty accepts that such a range would be unduly harsh and that the domestic violence Crew suffered was a significant factor in the attack, he could sentence her to probation or up to five years in prison. The judge said Crew should be prepared for incarceration and both sides agreed to request the one-year term in the county jail.

According to a motion by defense lawyers Anthony Ricco and William R. Martin, doctors who evaluated Crew in recent years found an escalating pattern of abuse by the fiance over the course of their eight-year relationship. Crew had lived with him and his son, helping to raise the boy as her own, but was forced to finance the household with little help from her partner.

The doctors detailed how the fiance: forced Crew to have sex; physically abused her; threw things at her; isolated her from friends and family; read her phone messages and emails; installed cameras to track her in the house; and even brought police officers over to show he was friendly with them so she'd be intimidated not to report his abuse.

Dr. Neil Blumberg found that Crew had become so depressed as a result of the fiance's conduct that she developed "learned helplessness."

"(That) resulted in her inability to extricate herself from the outrageous situation in which her former partner brought another woman into Doctor Crew's home with the plan to take over Doctor Crew's home and have Doctor Crew continue to support (him)," Blumberg wrote in his report, according to the defense motion.

While a prosecution expert who evaluated Crew did not believe the abuse was that extensive, he described a "toxic" relationship that "may have had moments of outright abuse and exploitation", according to the defense motion.

Since the new law’s passage all seven of the applications for leniency in Westchester have been post-sentencing. In only one previously, the manslaughter case of Jonitha Alston, has the District Attorney's Office consented. Alston pleaded guilty to the December 2016 stabbing death of her boyfriend in New Rochelle and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Following her application under the DVSJA, she had her prison term reduced to five years and was released last fall from Bedford Hills prison.

Crew is the first Westchester defendant hoping to benefit from the legislation in her initial sentencing.

At a hearing in July, no witnesses were called but the defense and prosecution asked McCarty to review records in the case, including the doctor's reports and video of Crew's interrogation by detectives so that he could understand the claims of domestic violence and how it contributed to her criminal conduct.

