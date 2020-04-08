Orthodox Jews prepare for a new kind of Passover in the age of COVID-19

NEPTUNE, N.J. - Food? Check. Dinnerware? Check. Got rid of all the leavened bread? Check.

Hosting Passover for an Orthodox Jewish family takes a lot of work. "I wasn't always so happy to make my own holiday," said Toms River, N.J. resident Penina Nussbaum.

Food needs to be purchased. There must be a complete set of dinnerware – plates, silverware and glassware – that has never come in contact with chametz, or leavened bread. And that bread needs to be disposed of — usually in a public ritual.

But Nussbaum learned to love the process. Both sets of grandparents visit the family at some point during the holiday. And with each passing year, Nussbaum’s twin girls have started to understand the holiday more.

Opinion: The Passover story has new relevance in the age of coronavirus

A traditional seder plate with a roasted shankbone of lamb, lettuce, horseradish, apples and nuts, bitter greens and hard-boiled eggs. More

And then coronavirus struck. Orthodox Jewish rabbis turned the holiday on its head, ordering travel to be canceled and limiting the usually large Passover meals to immediate family only.

While others scrambled to figure out how to host Passover, Nussbaum remained calm. She had a head start.

“There’s just a lot of things to buy, and a lot of young families have never done it before,” Nussbaum said. “They’re scrambling to get everything done quickly. It takes a lot of time and costs a bunch of money.

“I hope everyone has what they need, but I’m just thankful I didn’t have that rush.”

How to Passover in quarantine: Everything you need to know about hosting a (virtual) seder

After religious leaders upended the way Passover is usually celebrated — in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 — many in the Orthodox Jewish community in and around Lakewood are preparing to celebrate the holiday like never before.

As the coronavirus began to spread in New Jersey a few weeks ago, a coalition of Orthodox Jewish leadership groups, including the Lakewood Vaad, Agudath Israel and the Orthodox Union, declared the situation a "mortal threat" and issued a statement that "upended" the holiday.

"We made an unequivocal statement to stay at home. Do not travel. Do not go to your neighbor. Don't go to your brother," said Rabbi Aaron Kotler, president of Yeshiva Beth Medrash Govoha in Lakewood, during a Facebook Live conversation with the Asbury Park Press. "We know, for the last 20 years, you've been observing Passover as a family. But do not leave your home for the Passover holiday."

Matzo for Jewish Holiday Passover of Jewish pesah bread cuisine of Passover festival. kosher food More

The public burning of leavened bread, usually held the day before Passover begins, was canceled. Synagogues were ordered closed, replaced by home prayer. Orthodox Jews were ordered to stay home — period. Trips to visit family in other towns or states would be canceled. All Passover shopping was encouraged to be completed online or via curbside pickup.

And the traditional Passover seder meals were ordered restricted to immediate family living within the same house, according to the Orthodox Jewish groups.

Support local journalism by purchasing a digital subscription to APP.com and downloading our mobile app today.

Anyone without a place to go was ordered to self-quarantine for two weeks before the holiday began before attending anyone else's seder meal.