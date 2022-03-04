OrthoNOW® Mobile App: How to Refer a Patient

OrthoNOW® APP: Download FREE now from iTunes and Google Play Stores!

OrthoNOW® is pleased to announce that the OrthoNOW Mobile app has now a feature for coaches, trainers, gyms, and schools to EASILY refer patients to OrthoNOW. The OrthoNOW network of trusted, high-tech centers provides quality, affordable and convenient orthopedic care for the whole family.

Most used OrthoNOW Mobile app feature

Can I Be Helped Now?

Dr. AbuMoussa encourages his patients to download the OrthoNOW app and stay connected throughout their path to recovery.

The OrthoNOW® app is a revolutionary healthcare designed mobile app to enhance your orthopedic experience when you need it – and at no cost to you.

Make sure you download the OrthoNOW app and let us know when you are on your way!,” he always tells his patients.

“Don’t waste time and money visiting an urgent care center that isn’t specialized in orthopedic care; send us a message through the industry-leading OrthoNOW® app and let us know you are on your way,” he added.

In the Referral module of our OrthoNOW Mobile app you can refer a patient to OrthoNOW! This allows coaches, trainers, and other specialists to refer their clients when injured in practice.”

About OrthoNOW®

OrthoNOW is an orthopedic walk-in clinic that handles ALL your orthopedic needs. Those who need orthopedic help without leaving home can opt for OrthoNOW LIVE that is a TeleHealth orthopedic service. OrthoNOW also offers a unique array of all-natural, non-surgical regenerative medicine therapies, commonly referred to as PRP and Stem Cell Therapies, that deliver quick and long-term results.

OrthoNOW proudly offers you this revolutionary healthcare app designed to enhance your orthopedic experience when you need it - and at no cost to you. There's something in this industry-leading mobile app for everyone!

