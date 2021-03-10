OrthoPediatrics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) _ OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The maker of orthopedic devices posted revenue of $18.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $32.9 million, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $71.1 million.

OrthoPediatrics expects full-year revenue in the range of $93 million to $98 million.

OrthoPediatrics shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $48.98, a rise of 17% in the last 12 months.

