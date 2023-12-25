Orthopedic, podiatric providers now at Parkview Health in Peru

Dec. 25—Patients now can see orthopedic and podiatric providers at the Parkview Health multi-specialty clinic at 750 N. Broadway in Peru, according to a press release.

Sherise Deardorff, PA-C, MPH, Parkview Physicians Group (PPG), and Daniel Chianese, DPM, PPG, are now serving orthopedic and podiatric patients at the clinic.

Deardorff is an experienced physician assistant skilled in diagnosing and treating a wide range of inpatient and outpatient orthopedic issues. She has previously served as a surgical oncology physician assistant and provided care for patients at an Indiana cancer hospital, and also worked for an infectious disease practice for a 200-bed hospital in Oaklawn, Ill.

She works closely with Orthopedics Northeast (ONE) surgeon Dr. Jason Ummel at Parkview Wabash Hospital for complex orthopedic needs such as joint replacement.

She earned both a Master of Medical Science degree and a Master of Public Health degree from Arcadia University in Glenside, Pa., and completed her undergraduate studies at DePauw University, where she received a bachelor's degree in psychology. Deardorff is also board-certified by the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the American Association of Surgical Physician Assistants.

Chianese specializes in assessment and management of foot, ankle and lower leg conditions, along with foot and ankle surgery. He is a board-certified podiatrist with 13 years of experiences and offers patients of all ages specialized care for multiple foot and ankle problems, including injuries, bunions, foot and heel pain, arthritis, shin splints, and foot and toenail conditions.

"My approach to care is patient-centered, meaning I tailor each individual's care to make it as convenient and effective as possible for them," Chianese wrote in the press release.

Along with seeing patients in Peru, Chianese also has hours at PPG — Podiatry offices in Wabash, Warsaw and Columbia City. He completed his residency at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital in Alliance, Ohio, and received his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland. He holds certifications from the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and the American Board of Podiatric Surgery.

To schedule an appointment with Deardorff, call 260-569-2983. To schedule with Chianese, call 260-425-6300.