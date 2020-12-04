Orthopedic Software Market worth $454 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Orthopedic Software Market by Product (Orthopedic -Pre-operative Planning, EHR, PACS, RCM, PM) Applications (Joint Replacement, Fracture Management, Pediatric Assessment) Mode of Delivery, End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers) – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Orthopedic Software Market is projected to reach USD 454 million by 2025 from USD 311 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2025.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Orthopedic Software Market"
116 – Tables
33 – Figures
188 – Pages

The increasing incidence of orthopedic conditions due to the rising geriatric population, rising pressure to improve the quality of care and reduce healthcare costs, rising adoption of EHRs and other eHealth solutions, and the growing demand for minimally invasive treatments are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, reluctance among orthopedicians to use orthopedic software due to privacy- and data security-related concerns, shortage of trained and skilled resources, and requirement of heavy infrastructure investments and high cost of deployment of software solutions are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

"The Orthopedic PACS segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019."

Based on products, the orthopedic software market is segmented into orthopedic digital templating/preoperative planning software, orthopedic electronic health records (EHRs), orthopedic practice management (PM), orthopedic picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and orthopedic revenue cycle management (RCM). In 2019, the orthopedic picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) segment accounted for 32.9% of the global market. The availability of orthopedic PACS integrated with digital templating software increases the demand for orthopedic PACS as it enables surgeons to undertake digital templating more effectively. This reduces the focus on tedious surgical procedures. It also reduces the extra costs required for the sterilization of equipment.

"The on-premises segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019."

Based on the mode of delivery, the orthopedic software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based models. In 2019, the on-premise models segment accounted for a larger share of 79.1% of the market. This can be attributed to the enhanced control and safety of patient data offered by on-premise solutions.

"The joint replacement segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019."

Based on applications, the orthopedic software market is segmented into four major categories—joint replacement, fracture management, pediatric assessment, and other applications. In 2019, the joint replacement segment accounted for the largest share of 50.9% of the market. This segment also registered the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The rising incidence of chronic conditions has spurred a corresponding increase in the number of joint surgeries performed and, by extension, the number of revision surgeries conducted; this is driving the market growth. However, due to the impact of COVID-19, non-emergency surgeries have been pushed back. This is expected to reduce the demand for orthopedic surgical devices in the coming months.

"The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019"

By end user, the orthopedic software market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and other end users. The hospitals segment holds a major share of the market. In 2019, it accounted for 75.6% of the market. The high demand for orthopedic software among hospitals, owing to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for patient data for PHM, is the key driver of market growth.

North America was the largest regional market for orthopedic software market in 2019

The market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of 70.9% of the market during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising adoption of EHRs, government initiatives for the development of the healthcare system, and the growing number of ongoing research activities are driving the growth of the market in North America.

The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period. Lower penetration of orthopedic software in this market, the need to improve healthcare infrastructures, and the rising need to curtail healthcare costs will drive the growth of the orthopedic market in this region.

Some of the prominent players in this orthopedic software market are Brainlab AG (Germany), Materialise N.V. (Belgium), Merge Healthcare Inc. (an IBM Corporation Company) (US), Greenway Health, LLC (US), NextGen Healthcare LLC (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Medstrat, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), CureMD Healthcare (US), and Philips Healthcare (Netherlands).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

