Orthopedic Specialists & Sports Medicine partnering with Cincinnati-based OrthoAlliance

OrthoAlliance (OA), one of the country's leading orthopedic management services organizations, has announced a new partnership with Granville-based Orthopedic Specialists & Sports Medicine (OSSM) that will add four physicians to OA's expanding network.

The partnership will enhance Orthopedic Specialists & Sports Medicine's success and comprehensive approach to delivering specialized bone, joint, and muscle care to more patients throughout central Ohio.

"The physicians at Orthopedic Specialists & Sports Medicine are excited to join OrthoAlliance, the Midwest’s most prominent orthopedic network. We feel this partnership will provide the capital and innovation needed to continue providing reliable, dependable, and cost-effective orthopedic treatment for our community," said OSSM Orthopedic Surgeon Edward L. Westerheide, M.D.

Based in Cincinnati, OA is a management services organization formed in partnership with leading Midwest physician practices and Revelstoke Capital Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm. The company is building one of the country's leading orthopedic management organizations, providing operations, marketing, and patient experience expertise and resources to partner practices working at the forefront of life-changing advances in orthopedics and sports medicine.

Since 2019, OA has grown quickly to 150 physicians and over 2,000 employees.

"At OrthoAlliance, we continue to build a network of like-minded orthopedic and sports medicine experts who are passionate about our mission to provide patients instant access to high quality and low-cost care." said OA CEO Andy Blankemeyer. "We are proud to welcome Orthopedic Specialists & Sports Medicine to the OrthoAlliance family. Under this new partnership, Orthopedic Specialists & Sports Medicine physicians will continue to deliver their patients with the high-quality care they have provided for over 45 years. We are excited about the future of our new partnership and the future of outpatient orthopedic medicine in the region."

Patients will experience no changes in the doctors they trust or the services they rely on from Orthopedic Specialists & Sports Medicine. Patients will benefit from greater access to the latest surgical and medical advances as well as additional resources and investment as they move into the future.

"With this partnership, and OrthoAlliance’s proven track record, we will be able to expand while creating new career and development opportunities for our employees," Dr. Westerheide said.

Information submitted by OrthoAlliance.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Orthopedic specialists Granville practice partners with OrthoAlliance