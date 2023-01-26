Orting police investigate threats of violence at school district

Detectives with the Orting Police Department investigated recent threats of violence aimed at an unspecified school and determined the messages were not intended for any Orting students, staff or faculty, according to an update from the Orting Police Department.

After Orting police became aware of the social media threats Wednesday, they launched an investigation and initial reports determined the threats were not credible.

Thursday Orting police said they were able to trace the messages to their original source and determined they originated with someone who is not a student in the Orting School District and no direct first-person threats were made to any students, staff or faculty.

Officers made contact with students and their parents that were identified in messages and confirmed they were not the source of the messages.

The Orting Police Department said they will continue to work with the Orting School District to ensure the continued safety of their students and staff.