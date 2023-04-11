Ortiz guilty of 2021 murder of Andrea Aguirre

Apr. 11—ANDERSON — It took a Madison Circuit Court Division 6 jury about 40 minutes to find Alexander Ortiz guilty on a charge of murder.

Ortiz, 27, was found guilty Tuesday on a charge of murder in connection with the Dec 21, 2021, stabbing death of Andrea Aguirre.

He was also found guilty on a misdemeanor charge of fraud for the use of Aguirre's credit cards immediately following her death.

Ortiz sat with his hands folded in front of him and shook his head "no" as the verdict was read.

Circuit Court Judge Mark Dudley set sentencing for May 5. Ortiz is facing a possible 45-to-65 year prison sentence on the murder charge.

Aguirre' sister Deanna, said the family was glad that Ortiz was found guilty and it's justice for her sister.

"All the evidence showed he was guilty," she said.

Deputy prosecutor Jesse Miller said justice was done and the state respects the jury's verdict.

"There was a lot of evidence. It was a good case to present," he said.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna said the verdict was the result of years long investigation by the prosecutor's office and the Anderson Police Department involving some of the most technologically complicated evidence this office has ever presented.

"Today was about justice for Andrea Aguirre," he said.

Ortiz testified in his own defense and said while questioned by defense attorney Tom Godfrey that he didn't kill Aguirre.

Detective Gregg Edwards with the Indiana State Police provided detailed records for the cellphone that was traced to Ortiz prior to his arrest in Massachusetts on Dec. 29, 2021.

Edwards testified Monday that on the morning of Dec. 20, 2021, Ortiz traveled to Greenwood and returned to Anderson in the evening.

He testified Ortiz made several stops on Interstate-65 between Indianapolis and Louisville before traveling to Grand Rapids, Elkhart and Columbus, Ohio, before traveling to Boston where he was arrested.

Story continues

Ortiz changed his Facebook photo and deleted Aguirre as a friend. During the stop he checked on flights to Boston and Orlando.

Edwards said at 12:31 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2021, Ortiz did several Google searches for "deaths in Anderson" and "Aguirre death."

The Herald Bulletin didn't post the story of Aguirre's death until approximately 11 a.m. on that date.

During his testimony, Ortiz said he hadn't seen Aguirre for several days before she died, but his cellphone records showed he was at her home on the night she died.

He said he went to Louisville to deliver a computer, Grand Rapids to visit the mother of his daughter, Elkhart and Columbus to visit friends.

At one point when contacted by one of Aguirre's family members, Ortiz said he was in Chicago visiting a sister when Aguirre died.

"You were with her on Sunday and Monday?" Miller asked.

"You're trying to get me into trouble, my hands are clean," Ortiz said. "I don't have to testify about anything."

At another point, Ortiz testified he was on vacation the day that Aguirre died.

Video from a nearby camera showed Ortiz leaving the East Fifth Street residence on the morning of Dec. 21, 2021

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.