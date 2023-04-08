Ortiz murder trial resumes Monday

Apr. 8—ANDERSON — The lead investigator into the 2021 stabbing death of Andrea Aguirre has testified several times during the murder trial of Alexander Ortiz.

The state expects to conclude the presentation of its case either Monday or Tuesday, according to Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna.

Last week, a pathologist testified about the multiple stab wounds that killed Aguirre in 2021.

Ortiz is on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 6, charged with murder and fraud in connection with her death.

Dr. Latanga Watkins testified Wednesday about the stab wounds inflicted to the face of Aguirre, with two of the wounds considered fatal.

Watkins testified the stab wounds to the face were deeper, longer and wider than stab wounds found on Aguirre's left hand.

She said one wound near Aguirre's left ear was in a downward motion, severing arteries and her windpipe.

Watkins said a second stab wound above the ear caused bleeding on the brain.

Watkins said Aguirre also suffered a fractured skull and a stab wound extended from her nose to just below the right eye.

"Both wounds on the left side had the potential to be fatal," she testified. "The cause of death was multiple stab wounds."

Sheena Rangel, who had known Aguirre since fifth grade, said they talked every day.

During her testimony, Rangel repeatedly glared at Ortiz.

Rangel said she received a telephone call from Aguirre on the night of Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:05 p.m. that lasted more than 20 minutes.

"She was cooking and doing dishes," Rangel said of the telephone call.

"That boy (Ortiz) is sitting on the sofa," Aguirre told Rangel. "He invited himself in."

Rangel said she told Aguirre it was not a good idea for Ortiz to be there.

She testified of awareness that there were confrontations between Aguirre and Ortiz prior to the night of her death.

Terrika Clark testified she was friends with Aguirre for 14 years and the two worked together at Alternatives, Inc.

Story continues

Clark said the two women would get together on her birthday every October. She said in 2021 that Ortiz was with them.

She said normally it was just the two women getting together on birthdays.

"I thought it was strange," Clark testified. "It was weird for him to be there."

She said there was a change in Aguirre's demeanor after she started dating Ortiz.

"She was more depressed," Clark said.

Investigators believe that Ortiz stabbed Aguirre on the morning of Dec. 21, 2021, and her body wasn't discovered by her husband, Juan Avina, until that night.

Oritz was arrested on Dec. 29, 2021, in Massachusetts driving Aguirre's car at the time. He had used her credit cards to pay for the trip from Anderson.

During his opening statement, deputy prosecutor Jesse Miller said Ortiz first stopped on Interstate 65 after leaving Anderson to check on an airline flight from Louisville to Boston.

Miller said Ortiz then drove to Michigan before traveling to the Boston area.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.