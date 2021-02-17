Ortiz pleads not guilty to aiding, abetting in Mitchell murder case
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Feb. 16—A Mitchell woman Tuesday pleaded not guilty in court to charges that include aiding and abetting the murder of Adalberto Ferrer-Machado, which took place in downtown Mitchell in January.
Yanitza Isabel Ortiz, 22, of Mitchell, entered the plea Tuesday morning in Mitchell in Davison County felony court proceedings.
She is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting first degree murder, a Class A felony; one count of aiding and abetting second degree murder, a Class B felony; two counts of aiding and abetting manslaughter in the first degree, a Class C felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a Class 4 felony and possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, a Class 4 felony.
Also charged in the incident are Jose Carlos Gil Morales-Acevedo, 27, of Huron and Luis Javier Perez-Melendez, 28, of Mitchell, who have been charged with two counts of first degree murder, one count of second degree murder and two counts of manslaughter in the first degree. Both have pleaded not guilty to two counts of first degree murder, one count of second degree murder and two counts of first degree manslaughter.
Perez-Melendez and Morales-Acevedo were arrested Jan. 11 for the murder of 38-year-old Ferrer-Machado. The murder allegedly occurred in the early hours of Jan. 10 in an apartment complex in the 500 block of North Main Street. Court documents show Ferrer-Machado was shot and killed by Perez-Melendez and Morales-Acevedo inside the apartment complex located at 503 1/2 N. Main St. Ferrer-Machado was pronounced dead at the scene when officers found him lying in the hallway of the apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds.
Ortiz is next scheduled to appear in court March 11.
If convicted on the murder charges, Morales-Acevedo, Perez-Melendez and Ortiz could face a maximum punishment of the death penalty and up to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Circuit Court Judge Chris Giles is presiding over the cases.