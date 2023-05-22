Ortiz-Santos found guilty of manslaughter in shooting outside Paku Lounge

WORCESTER - Angel Ortiz Santos, right, is arraigned via Zoom Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

WORCESTER — A jury on Monday found Angel Ortiz-Santos, the man accused of murdering a Worcester hospital worker on May 8, 2021 outside of Paku Lounge, guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Worcester Superior Court.

Sentencing will be May 30.

The shooting took the life of Carlos Cruz, a widowed, 44-year-old father of four from Worcester.

Authorities said Cruz had attempted to intervene in an altercation between two groups while holding a gun he'd retrieved from his vehicle.

They said he was grabbed by individuals who were with Ortiz-Santos, and a struggle ensued, during which Ortiz-Santos fired on Cruz, then continued firing on him as he got up and ran across the street.

Cruz collapsed on the sidewalk. Police tried to save him and called for paramedics, but Cruz was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

Cruz was a Cruz, a personal care attendant at UMass Memorial Medical Center and the son of a pastor, Rev. Jose Perez.

Ortiz-Santos, a former amateur boxer, was found not guilty in 2018 in another murder case, involving the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Christian Puello-Rosado.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Angel Ortiz-Santos found guilty of manslaughter in Carlos Cruz death