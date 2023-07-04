Ortiz takes deal in murder case: Man pleads no contest to second degree murder of 10-year-old boy

Jul. 3—Five months after a shooting in Olivehurst resulted in the death of 10-year-old Frank Rosiles Jr., the man responsible, Juan Ortiz, pleaded no contest to second degree murder on Monday in a Yuba County court.

As part of a plea deal, Ortiz will face a negotiated sentence of 35 years to life at a sentencing hearing in September.

Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry told the Appeal that while the statutory punishment for second degree murder is 15 years to life, Ortiz's prior criminal history had the effect of doubling this term and adding a 5-year enhancement for an aggregate term of 35 years to life.

On Feb. 5, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department responded to a call reporting shots fired from a four-door black car heading northbound on Highway 70 toward Marysville. A separate call from an address on Alicia Avenue in Olivehurst reported that someone had been shot.

Yuba County Sheriff's Department officers reportedly found Rosiles lying on the ground in front of his uncle's home on Alicia Avenue with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. A Bi-County Ambulance crew arrived at the scene at 7:51 p.m. and transported Rosiles to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville, the district attorney's office said. Rosiles died at 8:17 p.m.

As Yuba County Sheriff's Department officers made their way to Alicia Avenue, the Marysville Police Department received a call about a hit-and-run on E Street. The suspect vehicle, a black Toyota sedan, had fled west on 5th Street and was being followed by a witness to the collision, the district attorney's office said. The witness saw the driver abandon the vehicle near 7th and Pine, and run toward Save Mart. The suspect was described by the witness as a bald Hispanic male adult, wearing a white sweatshirt.

A Marysville Police sergeant located an abandoned Toyota Camry noting that there was a large amount of blood inside and outside of the vehicle, the district attorney's office said. A .380 caliber pistol was later located in the Camry as well.

Aware at this point that the Yuba County Sheriff's Department was looking for a shooting suspect driving a similar vehicle, officers began to search the area for the person who was now a suspect in the hit-and-run and a shooting, the district attorney's office said.

Ortiz was identified shortly after the incident just before 8 p.m. Ortiz also sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right forearm and was reportedly intoxicated, the district attorney's office said. Ortiz was arrested on charges that include homicide, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.

Sheriff's department officials previously referred to the shooting as a "dispute among families." During their investigation, Yuba County Sheriff's detectives eventually pieced together the relationship between the parties and the events that resulted in Rosiles' death.

Rosiles' uncle, Michael Ramirez Sr., lived at the residence on Alicia Avenue with his children, and Rosiles frequently spent time there with his cousins.

Detectives learned that Ortiz fathered a child with a niece of Ramirez. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on the night of the incident, Ortiz and his nephew, Saul Guzman, were dropping off Ramirez's niece at his residence when Ortiz and the woman began arguing and pushing each other. Ortiz reportedly began hitting her in the face and head when Ramirez came out, knocked Ortiz down and began beating him, the district attorney's office said.

Guzman drove off in Ortiz's black Camry after seeing Ortiz had been knocked unconscious, switched cars and went back to look for Ortiz, finding him at a nearby market. Guzman took Ortiz back to the Camry and blew in the ignition interlock device so that the intoxicated Ortiz could drive his own car, the district attorney's office said.

Around 7:40 p.m., video surveillance from a nearby store captured the moment when the black Camry returned to the residence on Alicia, screeched to a halt and gunfire immediately erupted. The gunfire lasted only a few seconds before the Camry sped off. Sheriff's detectives located physical evidence at the scene and in Ortiz's car that showed bullets were fired, both by Ortiz at the residence, and at Ortiz from the residence.

Officials claim that those at the Alicia Avenue residence attempted to conceal the fact that they had returned fire at Ortiz, believing that they had either thrown away or hid shell casings and handguns.

Ortiz was hit by a bullet that entered his right forearm and traveled up his arm to his armpit. The trajectory of the bullet was consistent with Ortiz receiving the injury while he was shooting a pistol out the passenger window at the residence, the district attorney's office said.

A forensic analysis of the bullets and firearms strongly suggested that the .380 caliber pistol located in Ortiz's Camry was the gun that fired the bullet that "skipped off the front door and a ping-pong table" before striking Rosiles inside the home, the DA's office said.

Ortiz previously pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing.

Senior Deputy District Attorney John Vacek and Deputy District Attorney Brad Morrow handled the prosecution of this case and negotiated the resolution. Under the terms of the agreement, Ortiz pled guilty to second degree murder and admitted to a prior strike for a total sentence of 35 years to life. Curry said that Ortiz's maximum term as charged would have been 80 years to life.

"To get to that sentence, a jury would have been required to find beyond a reasonable doubt that he specifically intended to kill when he fired the shots. The difference between first and second degree murder in this case was whether he specifically intended to kill or was just recklessly indifferent to whether someone could be killed by his actions. Given Ortiz's extreme intoxication on the night of the murder, a specific intent to kill would have been difficult to prove," Curry said in an email.

Ortiz will receive a hearing for sentencing on Sept. 18.

"I am deeply saddened at the loss of Frankie," Curry said in a statement. "It is bad enough when adults resort to violence to settle their disputes, but it is unforgivable when they kill an innocent child in the process. I am thankful to all the law enforcement and emergency personnel who tried valiantly to save Frankie's life, and to all the Yuba County Deputies and Marysville Police Officers who helped apprehend Ortiz and collect evidence to bring him to justice."

Federal lawsuit

According to court documents, a $30 million federal lawsuit was filed on May 8 in Sacramento against Yuba County, the Yuba County Sheriff's Office and sheriff's deputies due to allegedly delaying medical help after Rosiles was shot.

The suit alleges that due to a current transport policy followed by deputies with the Yuba County Sheriff's Office and their actions following the shooting of the boy, Rosiles died.

According to court documents, Rosiles "was shot in the abdomen while inside of his relatives' home. Relatives attempted to call 9-1-1 but had difficulty speaking to a dispatcher."

The lawsuit claims that Rosiles was placed in the backseat of a pickup truck so that he could be driven to the hospital for treatment. As the truck was about to leave for the hospital, "several patrol vehicles" from the sheriff's office "surrounded the pickup truck and were parked in a manner which intentionally blocked the pickup truck," the lawsuit alleges.

The suit alleges that not only did deputies prevent Frank Rosiles Jr. from getting treatment in a timely manner, deputies also allegedly pulled the boy out of the truck and "laid him on the ground, in a puddle of water."

The suit also alleges that the deputies did not perform emergency medical assistance nor did deputies allow anyone at the scene to help Rosiles. According to the lawsuit, Rosiles laid on the ground for about 15 minutes.

An account of events from the Yuba County District Attorney's Office claims that Yuba County Sheriff's officers found Rosiles lying on the ground in front of the house upon arrival. It also claims that one of the responding deputies began applying pressure to the gunshot wound to stop the bleeding and radioed dispatch to send in medical help.

"More deputies arrived, including Deputy Scott Johannes, a former paramedic, who applied a seal bandage to the gunshot wound and helped firefighters from Linda Fire get oxygen started for Frankie. A Bi-County Ambulance crew arrived on-scene around 7:51 p.m., and had Frankie on a gurney within about a minute," the district attorney's office said.

After Rosiles was eventually transported to the hospital by an ambulance, the family claims they were not permitted to see him. Unbeknownst to the family as they waited in the hospital parking lot after being "led to believe that hospital staff were attempting to stabilize" Rosiles for a "life-flight" to UC Davis Medical Center, Rosiles already was pronounced dead at 8:17 p.m., according to the lawsuit.

The family claims they were not told about Rosiles' death until about 11 p.m. that night.